Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
KXLY
Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark
The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
KXLY
State fire mobilization authorized for wildfire burning near Rock Lake
EWAN, Wash. — Firefighters are currently responding to a wildfire along Miller Road near Rock Lake in Whitman County. The fire is estimated to be around 200 acres and burning near the town of Ewan. State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan.
KXLY
Spokane Public Schools updates COVID protocols as new school year approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new school year begins in less than a month, and the COVID-19 guidance for schools and child care centers will be slightly different this year. According to the Washington State Department of Health, students need to stay home for five days after testing positive, and they are recommended to wear a mask for another five days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
KXLY
Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping
HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
Comments / 0