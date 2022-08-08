SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO