Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY

A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms – Mark

The National Weather Service says there is a risk for severe storms across the Idaho Panhandle and Eastern third of Washington today. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are in for some isolated, severe thunderstorms, but east of Coeur d’Alene and down to Moscow have a greater chance of storms.
KXLY

Spokane Public Schools updates COVID protocols as new school year approaches

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new school year begins in less than a month, and the COVID-19 guidance for schools and child care centers will be slightly different this year. According to the Washington State Department of Health, students need to stay home for five days after testing positive, and they are recommended to wear a mask for another five days.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
OLDTOWN, ID
KXLY

Suspect arrested in Hayden for aggravated assault, kidnapping

HAYDEN, Idaho — Kootenai County Deputies and SWAT arrested a man for aggravated assault, kidnapping, and battery on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence inside a home at N Neufeld Rd near Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden.
HAYDEN, ID

