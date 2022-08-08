Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
CCSO: Juvenile wounded in accidental shooting
A juvenile was wounded Wednesday in an apparent accidental shooting incident. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, a female juvenile was wounded by a single gunshot in the late hours of Wednesday, August 10. A press release states that a male juvenile was in the back seat of...
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
5-time convicted felon arrested, found with meth & handgun: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit said they arrested a man for an active warrant of “fleeing/eluding law enforcement,” and found Methamphetamine, a handgun and other narcotics Friday, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Mako Pert, 35, is a five-time convicted felon and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia in July. The aircraft crashed on July 29 across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. This is Packer Field, according to the city of Andalusia.
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested after deputies found the stolen items at his home off Kathy Court. Investigators were able to track down the missing items using an Apple Airtag. […]
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
wdhn.com
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New photo of attempted bank robber released
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Attempted bank robbery at Northwest Fla. bank, deputies looking for suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe was involved in an attempted bank robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies were called to the bank Monday, Aug. 8 for an attempted bank robbery. Investigators believe a man walked into the […]
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a possible bank fraud scam. Ozark Police Department began an investigation on July 22, 2022 after receiving information regarding the scam. Results of the investigation found that Ozark residents Karlos Flucker (22) and Brandon Grubbs (21) were running...
Teens face attempted murder charges for Crestview shooting
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police have an 18-year-old in custody for attempted murder. Police said more young adults are facing charges. Crestview police issued a warrant for Taeya Rashell Hinton in June after a wild gun-filled night in Crestview. Police said a Snapchat video on May 7, 2022, showed Hinton with a gun threatening […]
wtvy.com
Suspects wanted in Daleville armed assault
A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: will this affect the 2022-2023 school year? Schools don't have mask mandates in place – and many kids aren't vaccinated. As far as monkeypox goes – Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter. The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wdhn.com
3 new suspects charged in Enterprise teen’s killing
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Around noon on Friday, Enterprise Police arrested three juveniles in connection to the killing of a teenage boy from Tartan Pines. They are charged with obstructing governmental operations. No names have been released since the suspects are underage and charged as juveniles. Tuesday, Hayden Townsend,...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
Comments / 0