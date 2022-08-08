ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Sara Maschmidt
5d ago

search bodies of water its possible she drove off the road into one. I watch too much adventures with a purpose praying she's found safe soon tho

21
Lorabelle Lorabelle
5d ago

praying she is found alive and safe.and unharmed.. . i was one of the fortunate ones to have been let go by my abductor.

29
Gladys Kravitz
4d ago

you know we didn't like when our mom told us to text when we were leaving and when we got home, when we moved out....but we are all still here.....hope she is found safe and soon.

13
