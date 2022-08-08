ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Baby hippo who became social media star now a big sister

By Talker News
Talker
Talker
 5 days ago

By Danny Halpin via SWNS

A hippo has given birth to a new baby - despite being on birth control.

The as-yet unnamed female baby weighed in at over 57 pounds and was born at the Cincinnati Zoo .

Her sister, named Fiona, became a huge star on social media when she was born prematurely weighing only 29 pounds.

Their mom Bibi, who is is 23, got pregnant in April despite being on birth control.

Five years ago she gave birth to Fiona, who drew thousands of well-wishers on social media after her premature birth meant she had to be nursed by the zoo’s staff.

Christina Gorsuch, the zoo’s director of animal care said: “This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds (13 kg) when she was born six weeks premature and wasn’t able to stand on her own.

“This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking.

“We’re not sure if nursing has occurred yet because the water is murky.

“It’s Bibi’s first time nursing since Fiona had to be cared for by hippo staff, so we’re keeping a close eye on them to make sure we don’t need to step in.”

Staff noticed a change in Bibi’s behavior two days ago. She was restless outside and wanted to go indoors and stay there, indicating that she was going into labor.

Gorsuch said: “Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes.

“A female would take her newborn away from the bloat (the collective noun for hippos) for about that amount of time in the wild and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her.”

Fiona’s birth in 2017 spawned countless memes as thousands of people followed her progress on social media.

It is not the first time Cincinnati Zoo has been the source of memes.

In 2016, a three-year-old boy fell into the enclosure of Harambe the gorilla, who was shot and killed by zookeepers who feared for the boy’s life.

The post Baby hippo who became social media star now a big sister appeared first on Talker .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cincinnati, OH
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talker

Talker

New York, NY
52
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Talker is an expertly curated feed of news stories and data-driven content. From the weird and wonderful to studies and surveys around travel, health, food, parenting, work, finance and more.

 https://talker.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy