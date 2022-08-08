ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Ryan Fellows, Star of Street Outlaws, Dead at 41 Following Car Accident

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
Ryan Fellows, star of the long-running Discovery Channel reality series Street Outlaws , died on Sunday following a car accident near Las Vegas . He was 41.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” read a statement on the series’ official Twitter feed . “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

According to TMZ , the accident occurred during filming of the Discovery series.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising,” reads a GoFundMe page created for Fellows’ family. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family — his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10). The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”

