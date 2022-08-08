ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lars von Trier Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klB91_0h9IsF9700

Lars von Trier , the acclaimed, controversial Danish director of Dancer in the Dark , Dogville and Melancholia , has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 66.

Von Trier’s production company Zentropa confirmed news reports on Monday that the director had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder, but said he was “in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In a press release, Zentropa said von Trier would complete postproduction on The Kingdom Exodus , the third and final season of his horror melodrama TV series, which will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31. Art house streaming platform MUBI has picked up The Kingdom Exodus for North America.

Zentropa, however, said von Trier will only do limited press work for the project. Von Trier already has been press-shy since a notorious press conference for Melancholia in Cannes in 2011, when the director jokingly said that he “sympathized” with Adolf Hitler, a quip that got von Trier banned from Cannes for seven years and led to a police investigation for alleged “trivialization of the Holocaust,” a crime in France. The investigation was dropped without von Trier being charged.

The director shot the first two seasons of The Kingdom in 1994 and 1997. The series is a combination of hospital melodrama and grotesque horror, which follows the staff and patients of a cutting-edge but haunted hospital in Copenhagen. The Kingdom Exodus , season three of the series, features an all-star Scandinavian cast that includes cast includes Mikael Persbrandt, Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Tuva Novotny, with Alexander Skarsgård and David Dencik guest-starring.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Insiders React to Janet Yang Being Named Academy President: “She’s the Leader We Need”

On Aug. 2, hours after Janet Yang was elected as the new president of the Film Academy — becoming the first Asian person to hold the position — Universal hosted the premiere for Jo Koy’s Filipino American family comedy, Easter Sunday, where insiders cheered the historic news. “I’m so proud of her,” producer Dan Lin told THR of his friend, who was honored at the Academy Museum with a pillar dedication in June. “It is historic on so many levels, but I think she’s a fantastic choice given all of the turmoil that the Academy’s gone through. She’s the leader...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Breakfast Club’ Co-Host Angela Yee to Depart Radio Show After 12 Years

Angela Yee, the longtime co-host of the hit radio show The Breakfast Club, is leaving the morning show to launch her own solo weekday broadcast with iHeartRadio, Yee said on Wednesday morning. Way Up With Angela Yee will debut later this fall and feature the radio personality interacting with listeners, interviewing celebrity guests and discussing timely topics. The show will air on middays across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including The Breakfast Club’s flagship station, New York’s Power 105.1, and be available for national syndication.More from The Hollywood ReporterSavannah Guthrie, Gayle King and Questlove Celebrate the Return of The Hollywood Reporter's New...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga Speaks Out for Abortion Rights and Gay Marriage at Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga is using her voice for the greater good. The pop star is currently on the North American leg of her Chromatica Ball, and used her tour stop in Washington, D.C., on Monday night to say a few choice words on abortion rights and gay marriage. “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it’s right!” the 13-time Grammy winner told her audience before launching into a stripped-back,...
WASHINGTON, DC
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Tuva Novotny
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Lars Von Trier
Person
Lena Dunham
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Disease#Danish#Parkinson#Australian#Bandai
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy