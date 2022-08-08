Read full article on original website
Related
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
NASDAQ
Why Amgen is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (AMGN)
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $18.38B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.12% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
InvestorPlace
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
Joins us for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!. Pre-market stock movers are the hot topic this morning as we cover all the latest news sending shares higher and lower on Monday!. Upcoming earnings reports, new contracts, clinical trials, and more have stocks moving this morning.
InvestorPlace
Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock the Next Big Meme Stock?
This move aligns with other top meme stocks, which have also skyrocketed today. Investors appear to be piling into speculative names like HLBZ stock amid what could be more meme mania. Micro-mobility is apparently attractive, at least to retail investors. Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rocketing as the company rides...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
InvestorPlace
3 ETFs to Buy Now for Safety
While the markets are experiencing a summer rebound — the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in July had their largest monthly gains since 2020 — it’s never a bad idea to consider safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a portion of your entire investment portfolio. How...
InvestorPlace
Why Are Hydrogen Stocks FCEL, BE, PLUG Up Today?
Today, a host of hydrogen stocks are seeing impressive buying pressure materialize. Interestingly, the moves investors are seeing in FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) come despite rather underwhelming earnings. At the time of writing, these stocks are all up more than 12%. Bloom Energy missed...
InvestorPlace
DRLL ETF Alert: What to Know About the New Anti-ESG Fund for Energy Stocks
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL), a potentially controversial exchange-traded fund, launched yesterday. Thus far, price action for the DRLL ETF has been relatively bullish, with this fund now trading near its high. The reason this ETF could be controversial is its underlying premise. Backers Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst
Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Down 10% Today?
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is down more than 10% today after posting its second-quarter financial results. The biopharmaceutical company missed on revenue and profits, leading the way for today’s selloff. This morning, Clovis announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2022. The company reported an earnings per share...
InvestorPlace
7 Undervalued Income Stocks to Buy for Safety
Add undervalued income stocks to your discount wish list as passive income can be crucially important in the rough waters ahead. Southwest Gas (SWX): Featuring a mix of relevance and multiple years of dividend increases, Southwest Gas is a solid idea to protect your portfolio. Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG): A relatively...
Comments / 0