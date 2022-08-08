ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Carscoops

Toyota Profits Plunge 42% As A Result Of Rising Costs, Supply Chain Problems

Toyota announced today that its profits have fallen by 42 percent in the first quarter of its financial year, which ended on June 30, surprising analysts and sending share prices falling. The Japanese automaker made just 578.66 billion yen ($4.35 billion USD at current exchange rates), as compared to the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Gpu
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The Associated Press

Japan's Honda sees declining profits on semiconductor crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from last year as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion). Honda kept its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2023 unchanged at 710 billion yen ($5.3 billion). The semiconductor shortage has hurt all the world’s automakers, including Honda, despite strong demand, and the manufacturers have been scrambling to secure alternative suppliers.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

It's premature to call an end to the bear market and the next big drop for stocks could come in September as companies deal with falling prices and high labor costs, Morgan Stanley says

Inflation may have peaked, but that won't necessarily be any help to stocks, Morgan Stanley says. Stocks could falls as companies deal with lower pricing power and high staffing amid a hot labor market. "It won't be good for profits – i.e., be careful what you wish for," analysts wrote...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow futures are flat after Wednesday's market rally

Dow futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday after all the major averages posted sharp gains on the back of a better-than-expected July inflation report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones added 0.02% or 6 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.07% and 0.13% lower, respectively.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Chipmaker Selloff Deepens as Micron, Nvidia Fan Slowdown Fears

Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker this week to sound the alarm over a slowdown in demand. The Philadelphia semiconductor index sank nearly 6% on Tuesday with all 30 members in the red. The decline was the worst in three weeks as investors fled the sector on mounting fears that chipmakers are heading into what could be a prolonged sales slump after years in which customers couldn’t get enough of their products.
STOCKS
PC Magazine

Acer Aspire 5 (2022, A515-57-56UV) Review

The Acer Aspire name has always been a bit of smart branding, since the series is positioned as a better-than-average pick among budget laptops—a notebook you can afford, but with the features and performance you aspire to. It hasn't always hit the mark, but the company has managed to produce solid economy choices year after year. The latest Aspire 5 (starts at $369.99; $599.99 as tested) offers a 12th Generation Intel processor and reasonable RAM and storage. It delivers pretty good performance and battery life, though as you'd expect, some features are kept basic for the sake of affordability.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy