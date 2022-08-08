Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Carscoops
Toyota Profits Plunge 42% As A Result Of Rising Costs, Supply Chain Problems
Toyota announced today that its profits have fallen by 42 percent in the first quarter of its financial year, which ended on June 30, surprising analysts and sending share prices falling. The Japanese automaker made just 578.66 billion yen ($4.35 billion USD at current exchange rates), as compared to the...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase posted ugly second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The results came as the company tries to weather a series of controversies, including a reported SEC investigation.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price hikes to raise Apple's average selling price to envy-inducing new heights
A noted analyst has offered up some interesting information about what Apple’s pricing strategy could be like for the upcoming iPhone 14 series and how it will affect the company’s overall average selling price (ASP). It appears it may only be the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that will witness price hikes.
Japan's Honda sees declining profits on semiconductor crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from last year as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion). Honda kept its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2023 unchanged at 710 billion yen ($5.3 billion). The semiconductor shortage has hurt all the world’s automakers, including Honda, despite strong demand, and the manufacturers have been scrambling to secure alternative suppliers.
Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Lackluster third-quarter financial results and weak guidance sent the stock downward.
It's premature to call an end to the bear market and the next big drop for stocks could come in September as companies deal with falling prices and high labor costs, Morgan Stanley says
Inflation may have peaked, but that won't necessarily be any help to stocks, Morgan Stanley says. Stocks could falls as companies deal with lower pricing power and high staffing amid a hot labor market. "It won't be good for profits – i.e., be careful what you wish for," analysts wrote...
CNBC
Dow futures are flat after Wednesday's market rally
Dow futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday after all the major averages posted sharp gains on the back of a better-than-expected July inflation report. Futures tied to the Dow Jones added 0.02% or 6 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.07% and 0.13% lower, respectively.
Brazilian broker XP's profit gains from higher assets under custody
Aug 9 (Reuters) - XP Inc (XP.O) posted a marginal jump in second-quarter adjusted profit as the Brazilian broker gained from a surge in assets under custody that offset a slowdown in inflows due to higher interest rates.
Bloomberg
Chipmaker Selloff Deepens as Micron, Nvidia Fan Slowdown Fears
Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker this week to sound the alarm over a slowdown in demand. The Philadelphia semiconductor index sank nearly 6% on Tuesday with all 30 members in the red. The decline was the worst in three weeks as investors fled the sector on mounting fears that chipmakers are heading into what could be a prolonged sales slump after years in which customers couldn’t get enough of their products.
PC Magazine
Acer Aspire 5 (2022, A515-57-56UV) Review
The Acer Aspire name has always been a bit of smart branding, since the series is positioned as a better-than-average pick among budget laptops—a notebook you can afford, but with the features and performance you aspire to. It hasn't always hit the mark, but the company has managed to produce solid economy choices year after year. The latest Aspire 5 (starts at $369.99; $599.99 as tested) offers a 12th Generation Intel processor and reasonable RAM and storage. It delivers pretty good performance and battery life, though as you'd expect, some features are kept basic for the sake of affordability.
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
