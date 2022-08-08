Read full article on original website
Related
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
suncommunitynews.com
House of Pizza celebrates 20th anniversary
TICONDEROGA | In 2002, Tammy Munson saw an advertisement in a Greek newspaper for a pizza place for sale in a small town in Upstate New York called Ticonderoga. Having been in the service industry since she was 16, and with a few small restaurant ownership experiences under her belt, the then-New Paltz resident made a decision that would ultimately improve her quality of life in many facets over the next two decades.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Grand opening for Simone’s Kitchen in Schenectady
The colorful flavors of Mediterranean food have reached the Electric City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Lake George BBQ Fest back and tasty this month
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You’d better get there fast, and come hungry. The Lake George BBQ Festival...
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region
Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
IN THIS ARTICLE
glensfallschronicle.com
Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23
Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
Bloody Mess: Animal Carcasses Spill Out onto Capital Region Roadway
Ok, this is nasty. Very nasty. On Wednesday, a truck carrying animal remains spilled on to a very busy portion of Route 9 in Queensbury. Right in front of the Lake George Outlets to be exact. One witness posted a very graphic video to Facebook, claiming the driver of the...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Lake George
Lake George is the number one vacation destination for many New Yorkers. This is because it has a great variety of outdoor activities you can do. So, what things you can you do in Lake George? You can indulge in ice skating, skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing. Moreover, you can do some hiking, horseback riding, and whitewater rafting.
Locally designed, built surf wave unveiled in Cohoes
Summer is in full effect, especially after last week's heat wave. And one way to cool off is by visiting a pool or water park near you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bud Clydesdales & Wagon To Parade Through Saratoga THIS MORNING
The Budweiser Clydesdales have set up camp in Saratoga Springs this week and they will make a special appearance downtown this morning!. If you work in the Saratoga Springs area, you may want to sneak out of the office and take a stroll down broadway today. You may know already...
suncommunitynews.com
A night at the THS 125th anniversary
TICONDEROGA | Wednesday, Aug. 6 could be described in no other way than a “true Ticonderoga night.”. From the back lawn of the Hancock House, the “Western Gateway,” as Horace Moses called it, was backlit as the sun began its descent over Chilson. Wicker Street was calm, and the Moses Circle Senior Apartment building looked as dignified as the illustrious near-identical hospital that once stood in its place; it was almost as if the past century had stood still. A more ideal night for the Ticonderoga Historical Society to celebrate its 125th anniversary there never was.
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
suncommunitynews.com
Airport tower and beacon to be Ti's newest historical monument
TICONDEROGA | Buried within the trees on the Sylvamo Paper Mill property was a relic from the past that laid undisturbed by time- eight decades, to be exact. In May of 2021, local resident and Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Board President Terry Smith’s attention was brought to an airport beacon and tower that remained on the site from the World War II era. Immediately the wheels began turning in his head how to preserve this treasure for the Ticonderoga community. Fifteen months later, that idea has culminated with Sylvamo officially donating the tower as a gift to the town, and a relocation process well underway.
wamc.org
Clifton Park man dedicates later years to restoring small cemeteries
The Northeast, with its long history, is home to many small and often overlooked cemeteries. As those involved in caring for them are getting older, many burial grounds face an uncertain future or have been abandoned, with overgrown, unreadable headstones. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard brings us the...
Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza
Albany's PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
Comments / 0