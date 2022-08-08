ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

suncommunitynews.com

House of Pizza celebrates 20th anniversary

TICONDEROGA | In 2002, Tammy Munson saw an advertisement in a Greek newspaper for a pizza place for sale in a small town in Upstate New York called Ticonderoga. Having been in the service industry since she was 16, and with a few small restaurant ownership experiences under her belt, the then-New Paltz resident made a decision that would ultimately improve her quality of life in many facets over the next two decades.
TICONDEROGA, NY
Hot 99.1

Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
informnny.com

Lake George BBQ Fest back and tasty this month

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You’d better get there fast, and come hungry. The Lake George BBQ Festival...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region

Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
COHOES, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Taste of the North County called off; Kiwanis hopes in ’23

Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s Taste of the North Country food festival will NOT take place as scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Glens Falls City Park. It “just isn’t possible this year,” organizer Jerrod Ogden told The Chronicle. “We had very few restaurants sign up, and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Lake George

Lake George is the number one vacation destination for many New Yorkers. This is because it has a great variety of outdoor activities you can do. So, what things you can you do in Lake George? You can indulge in ice skating, skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing. Moreover, you can do some hiking, horseback riding, and whitewater rafting.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

A night at the THS 125th anniversary

TICONDEROGA | Wednesday, Aug. 6 could be described in no other way than a “true Ticonderoga night.”. From the back lawn of the Hancock House, the “Western Gateway,” as Horace Moses called it, was backlit as the sun began its descent over Chilson. Wicker Street was calm, and the Moses Circle Senior Apartment building looked as dignified as the illustrious near-identical hospital that once stood in its place; it was almost as if the past century had stood still. A more ideal night for the Ticonderoga Historical Society to celebrate its 125th anniversary there never was.
TICONDEROGA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
WATERVLIET, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Airport tower and beacon to be Ti's newest historical monument

TICONDEROGA | Buried within the trees on the Sylvamo Paper Mill property was a relic from the past that laid undisturbed by time- eight decades, to be exact. In May of 2021, local resident and Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Board President Terry Smith’s attention was brought to an airport beacon and tower that remained on the site from the World War II era. Immediately the wheels began turning in his head how to preserve this treasure for the Ticonderoga community. Fifteen months later, that idea has culminated with Sylvamo officially donating the tower as a gift to the town, and a relocation process well underway.
TICONDEROGA, NY
wamc.org

Clifton Park man dedicates later years to restoring small cemeteries

The Northeast, with its long history, is home to many small and often overlooked cemeteries. As those involved in caring for them are getting older, many burial grounds face an uncertain future or have been abandoned, with overgrown, unreadable headstones. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard brings us the...
CLIFTON PARK, NY

