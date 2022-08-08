ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest vendors list updated, fireworks added

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Pizza Fest organizers are out with an updated list of participating restaurants, and fireworks have been added to the annual Labor Day weekend festival. The fest is Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. As is tradition, pizza will be judged in three categories: Best overall, best specialty and people’s choice.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Shop local this back-to-school season: 25 Greater Cleveland businesses to check out

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school bells will soon be ringing for Northeast Ohio students, as the fall semester begins and classes kick off. Now is the time for back-to-school shopping, stocking up all the materials students will need for their classes and clubs. If you’re looking to shop local, we’ve put together a guide to some Greater Cleveland stores to visit when you’re checking items off your shopping list.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Chardon, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Owen Miller of Cleveland Guardians to speak at brunch event

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is scheduled to speak at the Wahoo Club’s brunch in September. The event is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 1100 Carnegie Ave. Brunch includes autograph and photograph opportunities, question-and-answer session and prizes.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Oktoberfest#Greater Cleveland#Bavarian#Chardon Polka Band#German#Heritage Productions#European
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Italian Film Festival showcasing three Italian films

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Italian Film Festival will showcase three films this year, highlighting acclaimed Italian productions here in Northeast Ohio. Two comedies, “Benedetta Follia” and “Il Mostro,” and one fantasy film “Ordinary Happiness,” make up the 2022 lineup. Films will screen at the Cedar Lee Theatre and Atlas Cinemas Eastgate on Thursday evenings from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8. Tickets to each screening cost $12.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Saying goodbye to the family minivan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For a decade, I was a minivan mom. We bought our Honda Odyssey near the beginning of our parenting odyssey, when we had 90-pound dog, a 2-year-old son and a baby daughter on the way. We filled the trunk with a massive double BOB running stroller, and I made mix CDs of kid hits, like PBS’s “Dinosaur Train,” to keep us entertained.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Andres Gimenez and the defense never rests: Guardians takeaways

TORONTO -- Cal Quantrill, after Friday’s 8-0 Guardians victory over Toronto, talked about the defense that has backed him this season. “As a guy who is a contact pitcher, I feel good about my team,” said Quantrill. “It allows me to challenge hitters. It allows me to attack the zone. I’m not concerned about any position on the field any day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy