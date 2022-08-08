Read full article on original website
Over $5 million in grants for Springfield Mass Transit District
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois transit systems are receiving $71 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs. The Low-No Program will support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy-efficient...
Springfield receiving over $19 million for railroad underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The State of Illinois is receiving $83.5 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Out of the $83.5 million, Springfield will be getting $19.8 million. Springfield will use the money to construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North Grand...
Springfield Memorial Foundation awarded over $755,000
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Memorial Foundation has awarded more than $755,000 to help fund health-related projects in the community and support Memorial Health initiatives. The money will be split up and go to support community organizations like SIU School of Medicine, Springfield Public Schools, Illinois College, Girls...
Decatur asks ambulance company candidates to serve bordering towns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — As the City of Decatur reviews the potential ambulance agencies to provide service to Macon County, the city is also requesting the candidate organizations to also give care to cities right outside the county border, such as Cerro-Gordo in Piatt County and Dalton City in Moultrie County.
Non-profit holding school supply drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There's another chance this weekend for local kids to get free school supplies for the new year. One in a Million is a multi-racial, multi-issue, not-for-profit organization that is hosting its annual Start Smart School Drive. The school supply giveaway is being held between 10...
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
Local firefighters awarded Stork Pins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some local first responders got a special award on Thursday from HSHS St. John’s Hospital for the help they gave to a mom. Three members of the Springfield Fire Department, Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock, and two members of the Chatham Fire Department, Jeffery Bone, and Kyle Enstrom were awarded stork pins for their help in delivering a baby on June 18.
St. Aloysius Splash 'n' Dash
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The St. Aloysius Splash 'n' Dash is fast approaching!. The fun kicks off Saturday, Sept. 10. There will be a 5K and 1-mile fun run as well as food, drinks, games, water activities, an obstacle course, and a bounce house. The Kid's Fun Run starts...
Elderly man dies in Chatham house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An elderly man is dead after a fire early Friday morning in Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 76-year-old man was dead when he was pulled from the fire. His identity is being withheld at this time. Firefighters were called around 1:20 a.m....
Traffic stop data reports high rates of police stops for Black drivers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at higher rates than White drivers. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said they are seeing the same trends year after year. In Springfield,...
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
Cell tower problems prevent 911 calls
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dialing 9-1-1 is supposed to be an emergency line that can connect from any phone, but it wasn't for a Morgan County resident last week. Julia Johnson, a Manchester resident, found it difficult to call 911 when her mother fell and suffered a head injury. Johnson said her father and neighbors tried to call but no one could get through because of poor cell phone service in the area.
Apple tree for school supplies a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield agency helped ensure nearly 100 kids have everything they need to go back to school. In order to do that, the Rutledge Youth Foundation created an idea called the apple tree. As part of the apple tree project, a member of the community...
Teen identified in deadly Cedar Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of a 16-year-old from Springfield who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Shawntel Howze Jr. Howze Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was dropped off at Springfield Memorial...
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
West Nile Virus-positive mosquito in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Some mosquitoes in Macon County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) says a batch of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus after being collected by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District in a roaming trap. Out of 162...
Former Springfield FBI agent part of bureau's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The FBI is celebrating a major milestone this month. Fifty years ago the first women entered the FBI to become the first female special agents, and the Capital City is part of that history. The first female SWAT team leader in the bureau was Kathy...
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
DeMarco Jones sentenced to 44 years in Alaysia Bennett murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — DeMarco Jones has been sentenced to 44 years behind bars for his part in the shooting death of Alaysia Bennett during an attempted robbery. “We respect the Court’s thorough and considered analysis of the evidence in aggravation presented during the sentencing hearing," wrote Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. "The Defendant’s 44-year sentence should reverberate throughout our community to individuals who would commit acts of gun violence and participate in gang activity. You will be held accountable. This case is an example of the real life consequences of gun violence. Alaysia Bennett’s family and our entire community lost a bright light as a result of the actions of the Defendant and his associates. Demarco Jones wasn’t the first violent gang member to be removed from our streets and he will not be the last thanks to the tireless efforts of the Springfield Police Department.”
Local schools prepare for free lunch waiver to end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches might take more money out of your pocket this school year. The federal lunch waiver that started at the beginning of the pandemic has now expired. Here's what that could mean for families in the area and how you could still get free...
