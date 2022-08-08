Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police posted surveillance photos of the accused thief at the McDonough store on July 28. The photos have since slowly gone viral due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

Police said the man stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on July 23. Photos show the man in a baseball cap and T-shirt pulling a cart with the machinery on top.

The Bradley Cooper comments started flying fast and furious this week, leading to a segment on Good Morning America Sunday morning.

“Bradley Cooper has really let himself go!” one Facebook user commented.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“That’s his stunt double, Cradley Booper,” another user wrote.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.

Pickup truck crashes into home, killing teenage girl and injuring father The driver of the pickup truck lost control, entered a backyard and then crashed into multiple bedrooms of a house. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group