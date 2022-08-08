ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find.

Police posted surveillance photos of the accused thief at the McDonough store on July 28. The photos have since slowly gone viral due to the man’s uncanny resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper.

Police said the man stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on July 23. Photos show the man in a baseball cap and T-shirt pulling a cart with the machinery on top.

The Bradley Cooper comments started flying fast and furious this week, leading to a segment on Good Morning America Sunday morning.

“Bradley Cooper has really let himself go!” one Facebook user commented.

“That’s his stunt double, Cradley Booper,” another user wrote.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.

Roseann Burgess
5d ago

Bradley looks a lot better than this guy. right.. this guy doesn't do justice to Bradley. not to say this guy is awful.. but Bradley isn't that big around the midsection.

Karen Tatum
5d ago

He in deep doo doo on camera...."He's far from the Shallow now" 🤣🤣🤣

