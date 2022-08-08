Nearly 950 flights cancelled, 7,700 delayed Sunday as travel turmoil continues

The number of flights being canceled and delayed continues to soar sky high.

Nearly 950 flights were canceled and 7,700 were delayed Sunday, as travel disruptions continue to wreak havoc within US airports.

There were 949 canceled flights across, into, and out of the US as well as 7,746 flights being delayed due to lingering effects of staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Flight Aware .

Southwest Airlines led the cancellations with nearly 180 planes being put out of commission and 1,532 being delayed.

“We’ve been working through a variety of weather-related challenges over the last few days,” a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible.”

American Airlines came in second with 1,003 delayed flights and 67 canceled flights.

Chicago O-Hare International Airport reported the most travel disruption, with data revealing that 45% of departing flights and 44% of incoming flights were delayed and 140 outbound flights and 135 inbound flights to Chicago were canceled.

Globally, there were nearly 2,246 cancellations and 24,102 delays on Sunday.

Weekday travelers also faced more flying woes. As of Monday afternoon, there were 530 flights and 2,459 delayed trips, according to Flight Aware .