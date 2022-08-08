Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO