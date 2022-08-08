Read full article on original website
Grangeville Man Killed, Juvenile Passenger Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash on Highway 12
KOOSKIA - Late in the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Idaho State Police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 12 near milepost 119 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, a 67-year-old male from Grangeville was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 12 along with a juvenile passenger. Police say that it appears the motorcycle crossed the center line and left the roadway off the left shoulder before sideswiping a tree and then striking another tree.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
Missing Person: Randy L. Jackson
KAMIAH - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate 71-year-old Randy C. Jackson, who was last seen on July 30, 2022. According to police, after reviewing multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle was seen on video headed east towards Kamiah from the Orofino area at around 2:41 p.m. on July 30.
Broken Taillight Leads to Arrest of Riggins man for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol, when he observed a vehicle traveling on Johnston Cutoff Road with a non-working taillight. The vehicle then “bottomed out” and sparks were flying into the tall grass. The deputy stopped the vehicle for...
Forest Service Urges Caution to Drivers as Log Hauling Begins on North Fork Ranger District
PIERCE, ID - The U.S. Forest Service took to social media on Thursday urging caution to visitors on the North Fork Ranger District as log hauling operations have begun. Visitors should be prepared to encounter truck traffic when visiting the National Forest near Pierce, ID. Hauling is taking place Monday through Friday in the morning hours.
Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15
Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days & Clearwater County Fair Set for September 15-18
OROFINO - After being postponed each of the last two years, Orofino Lumberjack Days is set to return in 2022! The 73rd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are both set to be held September 15-18, 2022. Hosted by Orofino Celebrations Inc. The 2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days Grand...
