ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Grangeville Man Killed, Juvenile Passenger Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash on Highway 12

KOOSKIA - Late in the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Idaho State Police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 12 near milepost 119 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, a 67-year-old male from Grangeville was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 12 along with a juvenile passenger. Police say that it appears the motorcycle crossed the center line and left the roadway off the left shoulder before sideswiping a tree and then striking another tree.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
ADA COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
County
Idaho County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lucile, ID
Idaho County, ID
Accidents
Idaho County, ID
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Missing Person: Randy L. Jackson

KAMIAH - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate 71-year-old Randy C. Jackson, who was last seen on July 30, 2022. According to police, after reviewing multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle was seen on video headed east towards Kamiah from the Orofino area at around 2:41 p.m. on July 30.
KAMIAH, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#911#Accident#Idaho County Dispatch#Blm
Idaho State Journal

Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15

Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy