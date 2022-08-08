Read full article on original website
SFGate
Kate McKinnon 'Felt Ashamed' Breaking Character on 'SNL,' Cries During Exit Interview: 'Telling Lorne Was Really Hard'
Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
Anne Heche's Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
SFGate
Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Sophomore Album 'Traumazine' Amid Ongoing Label Issues
Before her album announcement on Thursday morning, Megan thanked her “hotties” on Twitter for the love and support she’s received through what she has described as lingering label issues ahead of her release. More from Variety. Megan Thee Stallion Details Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'He Said, 'Dance,...
SFGate
Netflix Touts New Pics from Mexico's Rodrigo Prieto, Fernando Frias, Ernesto Contreras (EXCLUSIVE)
Netflix has reaffirmed its $300 million commitment to Mexican cinema and series, announcing a slew of new movie projects to celebrate the country’s National Day of Cinema on Aug. 15 and as part of its #QueMéxicoSeVea initiative. The year-old initiative, which can be roughly translated to “Let Mexico...
SFGate
David Feherty Reveals Move to LIV Golf Was About Money and Cancel Culture
As has become abundantly clear, defecting from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series has been quite profitable for pro golfers (except Phil Mickelson). Speaking with The Toledo Blade, former NBC/Golf Channel broadcaster David Feherty revealed that cash was also the biggest reason he abandoned his former employers to call tournaments that air on YouTube for the upstart circuit.
