‘S—ting their pants’: LIV Golf texts between Greg Norman and Sergio Garcia revealed

Text messages exchanged between Greg Norman and Sergio Garcia in the lead-up to LIV Golf have emerged.

Golfers who joined Norman on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour face an indefinite ban from the PGA Tour, and a group led by Phil Mickelson is suing them for antitrust violations , claiming the Tour does not have the authority to levy that punishment. As part of that suit, the golfers presented text messages between Norman and Garcia, who joined the rebel tour in June.

The text messages reveal Garcia was relaying the PGA Tour’s plans to execute the bans on golfers when the LIV defections occurred.

After sending brief pleasantries on Feb. 11, Garcia got down to business, texting Norman: “I just wanted to see how things are going with the League, cause it seems like a lot of those guys that were loving it and excited about it last week, now are s—ting in their pants.”

Norman responded, “Morning. All going very well. I have not heard the white noise of s—ting their pants. Who are you referencing so I can run a check?”

Garcia answered that it was “some of the younger guys” and that he thought “the [PGA] Tour reached out to them and scared them a bit and because they are young, I think it worked.”

Norman was adamant that the PGA Tour did not have the legal standing to issue a ban.

“If you have names I can reach out to them,” he texted. “In regards to the Tour if they were going to ban players they would have already. They know they cannot hence no action outside of verbal threats. If you can get them or any player threatened to get it [in writing] fantastic. Thanks.”

Six days after the initial exchange, Garcia informed Norman that the “Tour has told our managers this week that whoever signs with the League, is ban[ned] from the Tour for life! I don’t know how are we gonna get enough good players to join the League under [these] conditions. What do you think.”

Norman again assured Garcia that this would not be legally possible.

“They cannot ban you for one day let alone life,” Norman texted. “It is a shallow threat. Ask them to put it in writing to you or any player. I bet they don’t. Happy for anyone to speak with our legal team to better understand they have no chance of enforcing.

“Who said there would be a lifetime ban? And to whom? You? Or your agent? What are they saying specifically? Important to know these facts. Also I will get something to show you why they cannot.”

Garcia explained his understanding of what had happened.

“The commissioner had a meeting with the 5 or 6 biggest agencies of golf managers, mine included, and first told them that if any of their players had signed with the [LIV] league, that they should leave the room and after that they talked about what the [PGA Tour] is going to do going forward and that whoever signs with [LIV] they would be [banned] from the [PGA Tour] for life. I would love to get it in writing but I doubt they will do that,” he wrote.

Garcia ultimately joined LIV Golf after an epic meltdown directed at the PGA Tour in May.

Star golfers who have reportedly earned over $100 million apiece from LIV Golf include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.