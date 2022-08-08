Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
Hundreds Of Teacher Positions Unfilled Before School Starts Next Week
There are 221 teacher openings in Broward and 224 in Miami-Dade, meaning class sizes could go up if they can't fill the spots
WSVN-TV
Safety and security top priority for Broward County Public Schools as new school year begins
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is enhancing school safety as students are set to come back to the classroom. That’s happening on Aug. 16, and the district’s new chief safety and security officer detailed technology and personnel upgrades made over the summer months, Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Teachers Get Free Supplies With Help From The Education Fund
Miami-Dade teachers got a ton of free supplies to wrap up preparations ahead of the next school year. Thanks to The Education Fund and Legacy Foundation, anything from posters, pen and paper, and cleaning supplies were available for teachers to grab. Teachers at the warehouse told NBC 6 that this...
communitynewspapers.com
FDC recognizes eighteen inmate students at college graduation
The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) highlighted the graduation of 18 incarcerated individuals through a partnership with Miami Dade College (MDC). The graduation ceremony was held on July 26 at Everglades Correctional Institution (CI) in Miami. Students graduated with an Associate of Arts degree, with participants earning an average GPA...
Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26
High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
communitynewspapers.com
EIBS plans to make Palmetto Bay an autistic, neurodiverse-friendly city
EIBS was born in 2017 as a pilot to increase inclusion and diversity in the educational system and to develop the capacities and abilities of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), among other diagnoses, in South Florida. Until June of this year, EIBS was operating mainly with private schools, but...
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
communitynewspapers.com
Florida Small Business Development Center at FIU named 2022 Center of the Year
The Florida Small Business Development Center (FSBDC) at FIU Business has been recognized as the Florida SBDC Network Center of the Year for 2022. In 2021 the FSBDC assisted 2,050 clients, providing over 20,660 consulting hours. FSBDC at FIU consultants also led the state network in access to capital and business launches.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami non-profit among groups receiving GBT Foundation grants
The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization primarily funded by Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), has awarded grants of approximately $50,000 each to five community-based organizations (CBOs) — including one from Miami — as recipients of the inaugural Access to Care Empowerment for Sickle Cell (ACE) Grant Program.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’
‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
wlrn.org
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
NBC Miami
Homeless Trust Proposes Plan After Miami Puts Virginia Key Camp on Hold
After the city of Miami pushed pause on its plan to build a homeless camp at a park in Virginia Key, the county's homeless trust says it has a better plan. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust says its proposed plan could get 400-550 people off the street in 18 months.
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
communitynewspapers.com
FrameWorks promotes diversity, establishes lasting relationship with de Moya Foundation
July 30 marked the 11th International Day of Friendship which according to the United Nations “places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.”. For Cris Sweeny, 30-year industry veteran and owner of the...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
communitynewspapers.com
Vi at Aventura’s Community Correspondents report for duty
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Aventura residents Sherry Schaeffer, 75, and Susan Shovers, 80, had dreams of having celebrity status, and while they never did get to walk the red carpet, they are now getting their moment in the spotlight, thanks to retirement at Vi at Aventura. With the support of...
communitynewspapers.com
County passes boat launch fee waiver for disabled veterans
The Miami-Dade County Commission on Apr. 19 adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Joe A. Martinez directing the mayor to incorporate into the Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces’ proposed fiscal year 2022-23 fee schedule a fee waiver allowing qualified disabled veterans to launch boats at county-owned and operated marinas without charge.
