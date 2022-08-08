ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSVN-TV

Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FDC recognizes eighteen inmate students at college graduation

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) highlighted the graduation of 18 incarcerated individuals through a partnership with Miami Dade College (MDC). The graduation ceremony was held on July 26 at Everglades Correctional Institution (CI) in Miami. Students graduated with an Associate of Arts degree, with participants earning an average GPA...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Apply to Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program by Aug. 26

High school students can earn community service hours as a Broward Center Teen Ambassador. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is accepting applications from high school students interested in arts, journalism, and marketing to join its 2022/2023 Broward Center Teen Ambassador Program. High school students attending public, private, or home schools in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties are invited to apply to the program.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

EIBS plans to make Palmetto Bay an autistic, neurodiverse-friendly city

EIBS was born in 2017 as a pilot to increase inclusion and diversity in the educational system and to develop the capacities and abilities of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), among other diagnoses, in South Florida. Until June of this year, EIBS was operating mainly with private schools, but...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
tamaractalk.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami non-profit among groups receiving GBT Foundation grants

The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization primarily funded by  Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT), has awarded grants of approximately $50,000 each to five community-based organizations (CBOs) — including one from Miami — as recipients of the inaugural Access to Care Empowerment for Sickle Cell (ACE) Grant Program.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’

‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program

The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wlrn.org

Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County

Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FrameWorks promotes diversity, establishes lasting relationship with de Moya Foundation

July 30 marked the 11th International Day of Friendship which according to the United Nations “places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.”. For Cris Sweeny, 30-year industry veteran and owner of the...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Vi at Aventura’s Community Correspondents report for duty

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Aventura residents Sherry Schaeffer, 75, and Susan Shovers, 80, had dreams of having celebrity status, and while they never did get to walk the red carpet, they are now getting their moment in the spotlight, thanks to retirement at Vi at Aventura. With the support of...
AVENTURA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

County passes boat launch fee waiver for disabled veterans

The Miami-Dade County Commission on Apr. 19 adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Joe A. Martinez directing the mayor to incorporate into the Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces’ proposed fiscal year 2022-23 fee schedule a fee waiver allowing qualified disabled veterans to launch boats at county-owned and operated marinas without charge.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

