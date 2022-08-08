The Water Works and Sewer Bard of the City of Selma is applying for FY 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds, DWSRF Project No. FS010256-04 for improvements to the water system, including replacement of lead service lines at various locations throughout the City. An Environmental Information Document has been prepared for the project which can be reviewed by the public during normal business hours at the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma office located in Selma, Alabama. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1600 Selma Avenue, Selma, Alabama.

SELMA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO