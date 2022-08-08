Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience. The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.
elmoreautauganews.com
FREE Flea Market coming to Village Green Park of Millbrook Aug. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon
Free Community Flea Market Giveaway – EVERYTHING IS FREE!. Event by Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church. Village Green Park in Millbrook off Main Street. Open to the Public. Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church and Millbrook Presbyterian Church will host a Free Community Flea Market Giveaway...
selmasun.com
Selma Marina to get $322K makeover
Selma Marina will be getting a major makeover this fall using $322,000 in grants, donations and city funds that came about through a partnership of state outdoors agencies, the city of Selma and 13 Wild Game Cookoffs across the state. This latest effort started when Tim Wood, Selma outdoorsman and...
elmoreautauganews.com
Wayne Mills Memorial Ride is Saturday with Multiple Stops before Concert at Blue Iguana in Prattville
The Wayne Mills 5th Annual Memorial Ride is coming to our area Aug. 13, and everyone is invited!. The ride will raise funds for Wayne’s son, Jack, who was just 7-years-old when Wayne was killed in 2013. There is a $20 fee per bike. The meet up will begin...
elmoreautauganews.com
After Much Prayer, Sweet Hart Coffee Co. Opens with Huge Success in Millbrook
On August 2nd Sweet Hart Coffee Co. held their official Grand Opening in Millbrook, Alabama. The owners, Lucas and Brianna Hart, opened to the community in late May of 2022 with the help of their two children, Reagan and Lucas Jr. The couple saw a need in our area, and...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, August 11, 2022
The Water Works and Sewer Bard of the City of Selma is applying for FY 2022 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Funds, DWSRF Project No. FS010256-04 for improvements to the water system, including replacement of lead service lines at various locations throughout the City. An Environmental Information Document has been prepared for the project which can be reviewed by the public during normal business hours at the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Selma office located in Selma, Alabama. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1600 Selma Avenue, Selma, Alabama.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
alabamanews.net
Selma HBCU Gets Grants to Preserve Historic Building
A historically black university in Selma — is awarded two grants — to help preserve a historic building — located on the campus. Selma University was awarded over half million dollars in grant money to make renovations to historic Dinkins Memorial Hall. “The university received a total...
selmasun.com
Children First Community Workshop to be hosted in Demopolis
A special education-related session titled Children First Community Workshop will be held in Demopolis by Blessed Beyond Enterprises, Inc. in collaboration with Southern Poverty Law Center and Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program. The workshop is aimed at assisting parents with determining if their child is eligible for special education services. It...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Cheryl Graham of Montgomery
In April of 2018, Cheryl Graham, a former nurse and case manager, decided to start an organization called Amazing Grace Health Ministries, Inc. after seeing a need for senior care. She helps senior citizens by giving out groceries, taking them to the doctor, and helping them with prescriptions. “You know,...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
alabamanews.net
Alabama to Return Hundreds of Thousands of Native American Artifacts
The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) took administrative steps today to begin the removal of certain Native American materials from its holdings and the repatriation of the items to federally recognized Indian tribes with historical ties to Alabama. Repatriation is a requirement of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990.
selmasun.com
Students from Selma receive Alfa Foundation scholarships
Three students hailing from Selma were among others to receive $1,000 in scholarship money through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. These were: Elizabeth Adams, a senior at the University of Alabama studying pre-dental/nutrition; Andrew Morris, a freshman at Auburn University studying architecture; and Sarah Thomas of Selma, a freshman at Auburn University studying agribusiness and economics.
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Flora H. Prevo
Flora H. Prevo, 99 of Selma, passed away July 25. A graveside service was Aug. 2 at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens in Selma.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Hall arrested for McKenzie Mall robbery
Antonio Lavon Hall, age 37, was arrested Sunday evening, July 30, for an armed robbery at the McKenzie Mall Convenience Store he perpetrated that morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) received a call from 911 about...
thebamabuzz.com
WOW: City of Prattville unveils new remote-operated robotic slope mower [VIDEO]
Gone are the days when landscapers had to maneuver difficult terrains and steep slopes on their own. The City of Prattville’s Urban Management Division has introduced a brand-new, remote-operated robotic slope mower to help keep landscaping crews safe. Read on for details. A game-changing addition. Purchased in March 2022,...
selmasun.com
OBITUARY: Allan Edgar Strand Jr.
Allan Edgar Strand Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully July 26. A funeral service was Aug. 2 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Selma.
