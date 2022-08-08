WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO