fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A man was killed after being shot in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the 12900 of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Once at the scene, officer found a...
fox5dc.com
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
WJLA
French bull dog Bruno, stolen in DC, found dead in Prince George's County, owner says
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a sad ending to a story 7News has been following since the beginning. The owner of a stolen French bulldog named Bruno says police told her he was found dead. Bruno was one of the two dogs stolen during a dognapping crime spree in Washington...
Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
Police release image of car connected to deadly double shooting in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near Connecticut Ave. and Florida Ave. in NW just after 9:30 p.m. In a press conference Thursday night, police said officers...
15 and 12-year-old charged in stabbing death of PG County gas station worker
A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Victim in deadly Southeast DC shooting was installing solar panels when he was killed, police say
WASHINGTON — A Baltimore man in D.C. for work was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, and detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible. The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 3:41 p.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the...
fox5dc.com
Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police
BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
popville.com
Shooting last night in Columbia Heights
From MPD at 12:53am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Irving Street NW. No Lookout at this time.”. Updates when/if more is known.
Man Stabbed to Death Wednesday in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A Mt. Rainier man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Clinton,...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded...
Ireland's Four Courts owner devastated by fiery crash that injured 15
ARLINGTON, Va. — Among the 15 people injured in a fiery crash at a popular bar during happy hour in Arlington were three staff members. The managing partner of Ireland's Four Courts said it could have been worse, but business was lighter than usual. His injured employees were hospitalized but should make a full recovery.
Teen, 12-year-old arrested for stabbing death of gas station employee
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested two young boys for the stabbing death of a gas station employee in Clinton, Maryland. They both face murder and assault charges. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the two suspects are only identified as a 15-year-old...
WUSA9
