Prince George's County, MD

Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A man was killed after being shot in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the 12900 of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Once at the scene, officer found a...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
District Heights, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
DC News Now

Greenbelt woman hit by stray bullet speaks out

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland woman says she’s afraid in her own home after she was hit by a stray bullet in her Greenbelt apartment. Now Prince George’s County police are looking for the shooter. The woman did not want to be identified but said that was her life’s scariest moment. She […]
WUSA9

Police: Armed man shot by officer during chase in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by a DC Police officer during a chase in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to officials. Assistant Chief Andre Wright said officers were called to the 1900 block of Savannah Street, SE around 7 p.m. for reports that a man was assaulting a woman and hitting her with a gun. When police arrived, they say the man began running away, and police chased him.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
CLINTON, MD
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police

BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Teen, 12-year-old arrested for stabbing death of gas station employee

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested two young boys for the stabbing death of a gas station employee in Clinton, Maryland. They both face murder and assault charges. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, the two suspects are only identified as a 15-year-old...
CLINTON, MD
