ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Georgia College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy