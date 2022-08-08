Read full article on original website
County signals it's unlikely to rebuild Georgia Guidestones, will donate fragments from explosion
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — The Elbert County Commission signaled this week that the county undertaking a rebuild of the Georgia Guidestones - destroyed in an explosion last month - is unlikely. The commission voted to donate the remaining fragments of the Guidestones to the Elberton Granite Association, which runs...
Georgia man gets 8 months in prison, year of supervised release in Jan. 6 case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens area man will spend eight months in federal prison and then have a year of supervised release under a guilty plea agreement in his Jan. 6 case. Mitch Simon was originally arrested in Gainesville in May 2021. He has pleaded guilty to one...
Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Dashcam video catches moment Forsyth County deputy uses PIT maneuver to stop reckless driver
Police were on the lookout for shoplifting suspects out of Dawson County. A Forsyth deputy saw the suspect's car and tried to pull it over.
