Protecting the sanctity of life or violating religious freedom? Idaho faith leaders talk abortion

Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hate makes a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago.
Governor wishes troops well during deployment
More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard are being deployed. The post Governor wishes troops well during deployment appeared first on Local News 8.
KIVI-TV
Duty Calls: Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard leave for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — Soldiers in the Idaho National Guard said their final goodbyes to their families before they boarded a plane and the start a one-year deployment that will take them to the middle east. More than 600 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will head to...
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governors Tell Biden to 'Stop Taking Lunch Money from Kids in Pursuit of Transgender Agenda'
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little and 14 other governors recently sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their disagreement with proposals from the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Education that may require institutions receiving federal funding to allow biological males to access women and girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and dorms.
Can You Legally Gather and Eat Roadkill in Idaho and Why Would You?
I just got home from a family vacation to California and we saw a lot of roadkill along the way. I’m the dad who will point it out every single time, but I have never had any desire to pull my car over and load the carcass into the back seat so we could take it home for dinner.
Post Register
Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
KTVB
Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival
Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Idaho view: Garland comes to the rescue of Idaho women
If a group of Idaho politicians who probably had trouble getting through eighth grade biology are going to substitute their judgment for people intelligent enough to graduate from medical school, they’ll have to get past U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland first. Garland’s Justice Department sued the Gem State over...
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Ada School District unanimously votes for policy limiting what teachers can display in the classroom
BOISE, Idaho — Monday night, West Ada School District (WASD) passed a policy limiting what teachers can display in their classrooms. In May, WASD Board of Trustees began working on the policy, and now, after three revisions, unanimously voted to approve the policy which dictates what can and cannot go inside classrooms.
Idaho’s Largest School District Says No To Distracted Classrooms
The school year is just around the corner, and the West Ada School District wants its teachers and students to focus on learning, not distractions. The school board approved a measure to eliminate personal or political distractions in the classroom for the upcoming school year. The policy directs teachers on...
There’s A Potato Shortage In Idaho…EVERYBODY PANIC!
Potatoes are the lifeblood of Idaho. Well sell them, we love them, we even drop a giant one every year on New Year's Eve. So how is it possible that the state famous for potatoes is suddenly running short on them?. How does this even happen? We feel violated, and...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
KTVB
Camas Creek evacuation order remains due to Idaho's Woodtick Fire
The fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned more than 5,400 acres as of Tuesday, July 9. The Woodtick Fire was caused by a lightning strike.
Camping Season is Not Over Yet Idaho, Check Out These Islands You Can Sleep On
As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Secluded and Gorgeous. Most of these are a bit of a drive away but to camp on an island, worth it. We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.
Boise residents' favorite red light to run
BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening hotel guests with gun
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun. The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime. Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident. ...
Comments / 0