Life and Style Weekly

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Nayte Olukoya Relocates to Los Angeles After Split From Michelle Young

Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young. “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Distractify

Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire

Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
Distractify

Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
HollywoodLife

Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage

Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
