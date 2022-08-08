ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Abell
4d ago

sad for everyone involved. hoping for speedy recovery 🙏 and for the home owner to be compensated quickly as possible 🙏 ❤️

Semper Fi
3d ago

so many arm chair lawyers. nobody knows how this happened so keep judgments to yourself. Thank God nobody died, and hope Anne Hesche survives and is able to share her side of what occurred. It saddens me that we've become a country of guilty until proven innocent.

Tony Macker
4d ago

Owners need a Lawyer to Sue Anne's estate now! She'll being paying $$ and doing prison time. No excuses for Anne.

ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Fox News

Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says

Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day

A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
Cinemablend

More Details Revealed About The Fatal Shooting While Law And Order: OC Was Filming, Including What One Crew Member Says They Saw

It’s that time of year when network television shows are getting back into production. For one NBC series, the Dick Wolf-produced Law & Order: Organized Crime, the show was dealing with an early call time when there was a shooting that happened while the series was filming. Tragically, one crew member lost their life, and in the hours since, more details have been breaking about what happened in the early hours of July 19th.
Page Six

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash

Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
CNN

CNN

