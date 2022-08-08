Read full article on original website
Yellen directs IRS not to use new funding to increase chances of audits of Americans making less than $400,000
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday directed the Internal Revenue Service not to use any of the new funding allocated in the Democrats' new health care and climate bill to increase the chances of Americans making less than $400,000 a year getting audited, according to a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by CNN.
Five state-owned Chinese companies to delist from New York Stock Exchange
Five state-owned Chinese companies, including the country's leading energy and chemical company, have chosen to delist from the New York Stock Exchange by the end of August.
Inside the Ukraine power plant raising the specter of nuclear disaster in Europe
Every day Olga is bused from her home in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, on the banks of the Dnipro River in southeastern Ukraine, to the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant where she works.
Opinion: The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge victory in this existential fight
But in a time when the twin, slow-moving catastrophes that are US politics and the global climate crisis make it so painful for so many of us to read the news, it's important to take a moment and celebrate when something good happens, writes Adam Sobel.
Facing price controls, pharma industry cranks up heat on Congress
For decades, the drug industry has yelled bloody murder each time Congress considered a regulatory measure that threatened its profits. But the hyperbole reached a new pitch in recent weeks as the Senate moved to adopt modest drug pricing negotiation measures in the Inflation Reduction Act.
New Langya virus found in China could be 'tip of the iceberg' for undiscovered pathogens, researchers say
More surveillance is needed of a new virus detected in dozens of people in eastern China that may not cause the next pandemic but suggests just how easily viruses can travel unnoticed from animals to humans, scientists say.
