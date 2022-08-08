ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
