Nashville, TN

bvmsports.com

Top 10 Tennessee HS football players in Class of 2023

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (BVM) – This year’s Tennessee high school senior class bears a bumper crop of talent. There are so many worthy candidates to consider for such a limited number of spots. These are the best players in the Volunteer State’s Class of 2023. 10. Brock Glenn,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee

Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Meet the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame has selected ten people to induct who have made significant impacts and contributions to East Tennessee sports. Chipper Jones, an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion, will be the featured speaker at the annual induction ceremony held on August 25 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Western Iowa Today

Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers

(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee

The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

