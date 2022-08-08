Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Nico Iamaleava Plans to Enroll Early, Predicts ‘Breakout’ Season for Tennessee
Nico Iamaleava, a five-star prospect in the class of 2023, sure seems to be fired up about getting over to Tennessee. 247 Sports‘ fourth-ranked overall prospect in the class, Iamaleava, committed to Tennessee back in March. Since then, Iamaleava has been working hard to help establish a strong recruiting class to go around him.
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Tennessee HS football players in Class of 2023
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (BVM) – This year’s Tennessee high school senior class bears a bumper crop of talent. There are so many worthy candidates to consider for such a limited number of spots. These are the best players in the Volunteer State’s Class of 2023. 10. Brock Glenn,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant says what Josh Heupel hasn’t been willing to say
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely smart with his public comments. Heupel is generous when it comes to his time with his reporters, but he almost always stays far away from controversy. The second-year Vols head coach will carefully dance around a question to avoid giving an answer...
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee
Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
Meet the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame has selected ten people to induct who have made significant impacts and contributions to East Tennessee sports. Chipper Jones, an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion, will be the featured speaker at the annual induction ceremony held on August 25 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
Top Vols CB Target Gibson Talks Finalists Ahead of Decision
Rickey Gibson is set to make his college decision on Sunday, picking between Georgia, Penn State, and Tennessee. With less than forty-eight hours away from the moment, Gibson goes in-depth on each finalist and his game with Volunteer Country. Gibson caught the attention of college coaches coming ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: SEC Network analysts predict Vols final record for 2022
Tennessee football could be in for a great 2022 season in Year 2 under coach Josh Heupel. QB Hendon Hooker, WR Cedric Tillman, RB Jabari Small and several impact players on both sides of the ball are returning to Rocky Top, eager to improve on last year’s 7-6 record.
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
Tennessee football could be a contender in first CFP rankings of 2022
Traditional scheduling for Tennessee football has always meant that, even in their heyday, being a contender in November is rare. That’s because unless they were going to play for the national championship, any regular season game that eliminated them from it would happen in September or October. Of course,...
Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers
(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
Former leader of Tennessee based cancer charity sentenced after embezzling $4 million
Melissa Goodwin, 56, was the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the T.J. Martel Foundation.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
The Daily South
11 Best Things to Do in Hendersonville, Tennessee
The largest city in Tennessee's Sumner County, with 58,000 residents, is located along the Cumberland River and Old Hickory Lake. It's only 20 miles northeast of Nashville but has plenty of attractions to make it worth a visit as a day trip or an overnight destination on its own, from Historic Rock Castle to Hendersonville Memory Gardens, local boutiques, a homegrown brewery, tasty restaurants and more. Don't miss the chance to stay in Spring Haven Mansion, a favorite of Taylor Swift's. Here's what to add to your list when visiting Hendersonville, Tennessee.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
