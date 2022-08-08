MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. Under pressure from Trump, Vos last year announced the inquiry and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud. But he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election, something Vos said was unconstitutional and impossible.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO