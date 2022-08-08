Read full article on original website
Tracking multiple cold fronts and a dramatic cooldown
Tonight: Winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph aiding in overnight lows bottoming out into the lower 70's with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Sunday follows a similar trend to temperatures seen earlier today. Highs top out into the lower 90's as skies remain partly cloudy. Extended: A stronger...
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.
Nearly 1 million people in Michigan put under a boil water advisory due to a main leak
An estimated 935,000 people in 23 communities in the Greater Detroit area were put under a boil water advisory on Saturday after a leak was discovered in a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes water from Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to residents, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. The...
Missouri police find elderly man in woods after he went missing
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — St. Charles County Police reunited a missing elderly man with his family following an extensive search. The 84-year-old is legally blind and suffers from Dementia. “The family saw that his door was open on Friday and his light was on and he wasn’t...
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s coroner office confirm that Ray’s death was reported Friday morning in the desert community of Rancho Mirage. They say the cause of death is unknown. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.
Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. Under pressure from Trump, Vos last year announced the inquiry and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud. But he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election, something Vos said was unconstitutional and impossible.
Police: Man slashed 3 with machete after trying to buy guns
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly attacking three people with a machete at a sporting goods store in Long Island, New York. Police say the attack occurred at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Patchogue, about 30 miles east of New York City. Treyvius Tunstall allegedly asked to buy rifles but walked away after he was asked to provide identification. Authorities say he then slashed an employee and struck two other people in the parking lot. Police apprehended Tunstall nearby. He pleaded not guilty at a court appearance Saturday to assault and weapons counts and was ordered held on $400,000 cash bail.
