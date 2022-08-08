Read full article on original website
Related
West Sixth Street could gain retail, office space under plans for a mixed-use development
A new look could be coming to a stretch of West Sixth Street as plans for a vertical mixed-use development move forward. Current plans for the development aim to bring retail, office space and a hotel between 1110 and 1204 West Sixth St. Known as Clarksville, the redevelopment includes a courtyard and plaza with multiple five-story buildings surrounding the area. This comes as the area sees increased activity—a recent report by the Downtown Austin Alliance noted total monthly visits on West Sixth St. in late 2021 surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Earlier this week, the Austin Historic Landmark Commission heard an initial overview of the plans, as the project could possibly be in the Castle Hill and West Line historic districts. The plan would also involve some demolition and reconstruction, though a number of current tenants could remain through that process, such as Woo Woo Burger, Swedish Hill and Wally Workman Gallery.
These 2 multi-family developments are set to open in the coming year
More housing is going up in Austin and it's coming in the form of multifamily developments, which are fit for residents looking for some privacy and a roomy place to call home. That's because these structures are divided to accommodate people living separately and can still provide cozy amenities. Austin-based...
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.”Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023.What’s in store?Two playgroundsOne for children aged 2-5 and the other for older childrenAn open lawn and preserved green spacePublic art installationsA splash padA bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker BridgeDowntown skyline viewsThe park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.Brookfield Vice President of Land Matt McCafferty said the park will provide the community with “a vital space for play, events and programming.”
Views for days: Take a peek at these downtown dream condos
Panoramic skyline views, natural light galore and a life of luxury—all things you can experience if you live in one of Austin’s famous downtown high rises.Take a look inside these three condos that are on the market now.98 San Jacinto Boulevard, Unit 2503 | $1,350,000This spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom Four Seasons home comes complete with a rare oversized balcony–a could-be “second living room” that stretches to the bedroom–and views of the Austin skyline. Built in 2010, the condo has modern features throughout its 1,060-square-foot floor plan and offers special perks for being a top-floor resident: concierge, valet parking, the rooftop pool,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trouble finding a parking spot on South Congress Avenue? The city is working on it.
By Samuel StarkThose of us who have braved the journey to find parking on South Congress Avenue during peak hours know it is not for the faint of heart.You might be circling, searching for an open spot for what feels like hours. Euphoria fills your spirit when you think you have finally found that perfect spot. But almost as quickly as your optimism ascended, it dissipates as you realize there is an almost inconceivably small car scooched all the way up to the curb. Your journey continues.The Transportation Department is aware of the parking challenges in the area and is...
Another bike shop, a restaurant or something else entirely: What the old University Cyclery could become
Five years after it closed, the once-beloved University Cyclery on North Lamar is looking to become something new. For 39 years, the store sold bikes and apparel and also offered repairs and rentals. Now, property records show the current owner as “Peddle Faster LLC.” Though it’s unclear what plans might be lined up for the site, some have shared thoughts on what the space could become, and say it could work as a restaurant. While Austin has a "Pedal Faster LLC" off Riverside, "Peddle Faster LLC" appears to be a separate entity. The company was incorporated in June last year,...
Dove Springs getting a new trail: Donde Corre el Agua
By Willow HigginsIn the summer of 2020, in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dove Springs community members began to wonder how they could better use a section of the local greenbelt that had become neglected. The unmarked trail, which is overgrown and enclosed by a 10-foot flood wall, was once actively maintained and a go-to river access point for residents in the mood for a stroll or a swim. Last week, project partners presented their proposal for a revamp of a section of the East Williamson Creek Greenbelt–which they’ve named Donde Corre el Agua (Where the Water Runs)–to the...
Lady Bird Lake rooftop restaurant slated for late-summer opening
West Riverside is getting a lavish new restaurant offering coastal European food and rooftop views of Lady Bird Lake.Located on the roof of The Loren residences at Lady Bird Lake, Nido, 1211 W. Riverside Dr., is slated to open in late September 2022 and serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and a full bar. (Rendering courtesy of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake)Using an “ingredient-first mentality,” a release said the restaurant sources locally whenever possible, highlighting Fredricksburg peaches, local citrus, beef, native hardwood and coal from the Hill Country. Nido will also offer food that is friendly to vegan or restrictive diets.Executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Campus gets its tallest tower yet with a 30-story building for student housing
Move-in has started for a new 300-foot tower a few blocks away from the University of Texas at Austin. Known as Waterloo Tower, the fully leased building totals 229,728 square feet and is located off of the Drag, along 24th Street. The Austin-based developer, LV Collective, says this location offers easy access to West Campus restaurants and shops and connects residents to the UT campus. With 241 units and 796 beds, residents have perks like Daydreamer Coffee in the lobby and a rooftop amenity level. The rooftop has unobstructed views of downtown Austin and the UT campus, plus private cabana-style seating areas, a hot tub and waterfall edge pool.
Mayoral candidates outline plans to make housing more affordable
By Jonathan LeeSince the pandemic began, most Austinites have felt the effects of increased rent, higher property taxes, or home prices growing increasingly out of reach. With rising costs forcing people out of their neighborhoods (or out of the city entirely), candidates hoping to become Austin’s next mayor in November agree that something has to be done – and with urgency. Here, we’ll break down how mayoral candidates Celia Israel, Kirk Watson and Jennifer Virden say they’ll make housing more affordable. How urgent?While housing affordability has been a salient issue for many years, the problem has only recently become a...
Austonia
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
Comments / 0