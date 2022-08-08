Barstool Nate on Carson Wentz accuracy concerns: People reaching for narratives

How concerned should Commanders fans be about Carson Wentz's accuracy? Well, they wouldn't be too concerned about it if there was anybody else to talk about, Eric 'Barstool Nate' Nathan says.

Wentz's perceived inaccuracy has been one of the early storylines coming out of camp, so much so that Commanders head coach Ron Rivera felt compelled to address it on Saturday, telling reporters, "I think it's a lot better than you're giving him credit for just because of the way things happen in practice. There's a lot of little nuances that we see that we look at that we get to review."

"Yeah, there's some inaccuracies," Rivera added, "but it's nothing that we are overly concerned with. Again, we see what's going, we see how things are developing, we see the timing and just the understanding and feel for what's going on with our concepts. So, as we continue to grow and work on it, we just feel that we're going to continue to grow and get better as an offensive unit."

In a Monday appearance with JP Finlay on 106..7 The Fan, Nathan was asked whether he chalks Rivera's comments up to being an accurate statement, maybe a coach sticking up for his quarterback, or simply addressing a narrative that's already spun out of control.

"There's a couple layers to this," Nathan began. "One, Coach Ron as I've said multiple times, he's the best at coach speak in the game. He can talk for hours and and actually say nothing, but he can say a lot of words with very little substance, but it sounds like he's saying something. He's great at it. Nobody's better than Coach Ron at coach speak."

"The inaccuracy thing with Wentz," he continued, "am I worried about it? Absolutely not. As I've said every week for the last two months, people try to find narratives, they try to find something to talk about in the offseason. It's still August 8th. He hasn't taken one meaningful snap as the quarterback of the Washington Commanders. I am not worried at all about anything that happens in OTAs, or minicamp or practice or anything like that."

"If he's wildly inaccurate Week 3, Week 4, okay; let's have a discussion," he said. "But he is a 62.6 percent completion percentage quarterback for his career, including a very bad 57 percent in that terrible 2020 season. But even last year in Indianapolis, he completed over 62 percent of his throws.

"I am not worried about Carson Wentz's accuracy. I think it is such a nothing storyline that is dominating Twitter right now and I think you'd have to be very silly to look way more into this than anything. Like, I just don't think there's really that much there."

"I largely agree with you," Finlay replied. "But it is important that we're like kind of honest that 62 percent accuracy isn't particularly accurate in today's NFL. But it's also fine. It's fine."

"If you complete 70 percent of your throws, which is crazy good, almost impossible, you're still missing three out of 10," Nathan countered. "So, if you're at one practice on one given, humid night at FedEx Field and a pass gets tipped or a pass gets dropped, and you see three bad throws, but out of how many? What's our sample size that we're talking about with Wentz here?

"It is so astronomically low and people are making stuff into such big deals on August 8th, it makes me want to just delete Twitter, throw my laptop into a river and move to Wyoming. Like, let's just wait until something matters until we start saying, 'Oh, Wentz is inaccurate,' or 'this guy's bad' or 'this isn't working.' We don't know anything right now. You can take a tiny sample size of any player in any league and say, 'Oh, this guy didn't do this right.' It's largely based on nothing."

"I mostly agree with you," said Finlay. "Now, I have watched a lot of these practices, and there have been some misses that I'm kinda like, damn, I'm surprised you could miss like that. But I largely agree with you. My response to Ron's comments are that, you know, I think Ron's pretty much telling the truth, that they're not worried about it."

"And one of the problems," Finlay went on to say, "one of the issues with training camp that's kind of one of these blessings and curses, is fans get to watch all of it and fans can have their phones out for all of it. So one dropped pass, one route where a receiver breaks in and the quarterback's expecting to go out looks awful. That can go viral online. That can get 10,000 views, whatever.

"And the media's there for every portion of practice. Usually the media only gets to watch 15, 20 minutes. That's what happens in the regular season. So not everything is going perfect out here, but I do think it's far much too much being made about minor issues on August 8th."