Truckee, CA

Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted

By Ashley Collman
 5 days ago

☦JESUSgirl
5d ago

JESUS who I call apond in your name in my prayer is powerful 🙏 🙌 FATHER you know where she's at and with , GOD please bring her hone unattached what ever she already Bern through give her strength to deal with another day knowing soon she be home 🏡 in your hands she is. May the family heart be comfort for today we weap but JOY COMES IN THE MORNING 🌄 AMEN God does not promise to keep us from all sadness, but He does promise that His joy is always waiting for us on the other side. This truth is encapsulated in Psalm 30:5, which says, “For his anger endureth but a moment; in his favour is life: weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. amen 🕊🐑⚓️✝️🌷👣🙏

295
Cheryl Pruitt
5d ago

Things have changed. Parents need to be aware, this is not the same country that we were brought up in, morals have declined at a rapid rate. the hearts of man will wax colder and colder, sad but true

217
Jo-Anne Mullaley
5d ago

This is happening everywhere,I pray she is found safe 🙏 Massachusetts is missing several girls all in that age range. I know kids want to have fun but they need to be taught to beware of their surroundings and stay in groups.

92
