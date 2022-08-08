ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to school routine and how to get your kids on a consistent sleep pattern

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

Summer is slowly coming to a close which means it’s time for students to go back to school. Dr. Lisa Meltzer with National Jewish Health shares her expert tips and advice on the importance of sleep and the importance of sleep for our young children.

According to Dr. Meltzer, it’s is important to have consistent bedtimes and wake times, especially wake times in order to get ready for the start of school.

Another tip, don’t shift bedtimes and wake times by more than one hour on weekends during the school year.

Sleep is important for every aspect of physical, mental and academic health. When students do not get enough sleep, it will impact their mood, behavior and ability to learn.

