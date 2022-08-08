ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Back to school shopping on a budget

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

This fall, send the kids back to school in style and on a budget. Maggie Scivicque with ARC Thrift Store is here to show us how easy it is to save money, but still sent your kids off to school look great and feeling confident.

Don’t miss Arc Thrift Stores’ annual one day sale this Friday, August 12th where all children’s clothes are marked down for only .99 cents.

FOX31 Denver

Red Rocks patrons to be paid back for wheelchair-accessible prices

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado filed a discrimination claim against the City and County of Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and several concert promoters for charging higher prices for wheelchair-accessible seats at the concert venue. After four years, a settlement has been reached with Denver and the promoters Live […]
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Students in need fill backpacks at A Precious Child school supply drive

Cars lined up, volunteers hustled around and kids received new backpacks and school supplies Thursday morning at A Precious Child. The Broomfield-based nonprofit is providing more than 20,000 children in the Denver metro area with backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies for its Fill-A-Backpack drive. “Every year, families struggle to...
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
