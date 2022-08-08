ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jameis Winston “tweaked his foot,” left practice early says Saints head

By Kenny Kuhn
 5 days ago

Starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston, injured his foot during training camp practice on Monday.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Winston “tweaked his foot” while running a seven-on-seven scrimmage at today’s practice. He left practice early as a result and did not return.

"He kinda tweaked his foot a lil' bit. He went in for some evaluations. I don't have any update on that," said Allen.

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

