Jameis Winston “tweaked his foot,” left practice early says Saints head
Starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston, injured his foot during training camp practice on Monday.
Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Winston “tweaked his foot” while running a seven-on-seven scrimmage at today’s practice. He left practice early as a result and did not return.
"He kinda tweaked his foot a lil' bit. He went in for some evaluations. I don't have any update on that," said Allen.
