U-Haul Destroyed After Going Up In Flames Following Collision In Hughesville

The U-Haul truck with fire in the engine compartment spread to the passenger compartment. Photo Credit: Facebook/Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

The driver of a rented U-Haul in Maryland was able to escape harm, but his truck didn't fare well when an engine fire sparked following a collision, officials announced.

In Charles County, first responders in Hughesville responded to a stretch of Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville near the intersection of Brandywine Road for a reported crash over the weekend.

Upon arrival shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials said that crews from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department were met by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office, where there was a U-Haul truck with a fire in the engine that was spreading to the passenger compartment.

Firefighters were able to quickly open the engine compartment and extinguished the flames, according to fire officials, while utility crews dealt with a downed power pole.

The occupants of the U-Haul were evaluated and it was determined that there were no injuries. Maryland State Police took up the investigation once the scene was cleared.

