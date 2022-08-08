Read full article on original website
A travel guide to Wilmington, North Carolina
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarships
No elevation of bacteria in Intercoastal Waterway after 100,000 gallon sewage spill
SURF CITY, Onslow County — After tests were completed, officials said a possible sewage spill in a stretch of the Intercoastal Waterway in Surf City late last month caused no elevation of bacteria in the water near Waters Bay. A lightning strike on July 31 caused a spill of...
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
Rainfall and give-and-take for firefighters battling Pender County wildfire
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Crew members continue to battle a forest fire in Pender County at the Holly Shelter Game Land. The fire originally started back on Aug. 2nd by lightning, was contained, and then re-started to burn this week. Right now, 25 percent of the fire has been...
New Bern couple has back-to-school drive for children, teachers
NEW BERN, Craven County — One couple in New Bern is giving back as children head back to school. They hosted a classroom drive for local teachers to help them with supplies they need for their students. More than $1,000 worth of supplies that teachers could use inside of...
Officials caution people using golf carts to wear seatbelts after two rollover crashes
OAK ISLAND, Brunswick County — The police department in a coastal North Carolina island community is warning people that use golf carts to get around that seatbelts can be just as important when riding in the low-speed vehicles as they are in a car, truck or SUV. In the...
Man killed in two vehicle crash in Craven County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — NC State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Streets Ferry Road in Craven County. Trooper C.J. Locklear said it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 12, 2022. Trooper Locklear said Charlie Rogers, the driver of a late model...
Homeless man arrested in rape of woman in library parking deck
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman outside of a North Carolina library. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that the homeless woman told investigators she was raped in the parking deck of the New Hanover County Downtown Library. Detectives...
Atlantic death investigation ruled double homicide
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit are currently investigating the deaths of two brothers found deceased in their home at 120 Clem Fulcher Ct. on Wednesday, August 3rd. On Tuesday, August 9th,...
NC man sentenced to three decades in prison for raping, impregnating child, 12
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — A man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl over a period of four years, eventually impregnating the child, will spend more than 30 years in prison. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that Cory Ross, 29, committed the crimes while he lived...
Two men arrested in Onslow County on drug charges
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s General Crimes Unit, Crime Reduction Team, Drug Enforcement Unit and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, conducted an undercover drug operation which resulted in the arrest of two men for selling illegal narcotics. After a drug investigation on August 9th, a traffic stop was...
