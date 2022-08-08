ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

New Bern couple has back-to-school drive for children, teachers

NEW BERN, Craven County — One couple in New Bern is giving back as children head back to school. They hosted a classroom drive for local teachers to help them with supplies they need for their students. More than $1,000 worth of supplies that teachers could use inside of...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surf City, NC
Onslow County, NC
Government
Surf City, NC
Government
County
Onslow County, NC
wcti12.com

Man killed in two vehicle crash in Craven County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — NC State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Streets Ferry Road in Craven County. Trooper C.J. Locklear said it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 12, 2022. Trooper Locklear said Charlie Rogers, the driver of a late model...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Homeless man arrested in rape of woman in library parking deck

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman outside of a North Carolina library. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that the homeless woman told investigators she was raped in the parking deck of the New Hanover County Downtown Library. Detectives...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Atlantic death investigation ruled double homicide

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit are currently investigating the deaths of two brothers found deceased in their home at 120 Clem Fulcher Ct. on Wednesday, August 3rd. On Tuesday, August 9th,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Reef#Oyster Shells#Reefs#Erosion#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry
wcti12.com

Two men arrested in Onslow County on drug charges

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s General Crimes Unit, Crime Reduction Team, Drug Enforcement Unit and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, conducted an undercover drug operation which resulted in the arrest of two men for selling illegal narcotics. After a drug investigation on August 9th, a traffic stop was...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy