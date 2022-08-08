ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Goldsboro teen arrested for multiple burglaries, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020. Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

19-year-old arrested for July murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in July that took the life of a 21-year-old man in Greenville. Khalil Desean Smallwood, 19, of Windsor, was taken into custody Thursday evening without incident after turning himself over to the Greenville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Smallwood is […]
WITN

Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Vanceboro, NC
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
Vanceboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
County
Craven County, NC
rrspin.com

NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County drug trafficker sentenced

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges. Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Convicted Felon#Pawn Shop#False Pretense#Firearms
WITN

Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop landed deputies in one Eastern Carolina county a stash of heorin and methamphetamine. Craven County deputies arrested Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, on Tuesday, after stopping his vehicle near the Cove City exit of U.S. 70. The 40-year-old Hastings was charged with felony...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
neusenews.com

Greene County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance

Greene County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:. The Greene County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in reference to two breaking and entering investigations in the Shine Area. On Friday 08/05/2022 Deputies responded to two separate breaking and enterings off of Hwy 13 South near...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Travel agent gets ticket to state prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who operated a New Bern travel agency’s next stop is prison after she was found guilty Monday of felony embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretenses. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 58-year-old Julie Mincey, of New Bern, was found guilty by a...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy