ID Released For Woman Killed In Monroe House Fire

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
The house fire and the response. Photo Credit: Monroe Volunteer Fire Department

Fire officials have released the name of a Fairfield County woman who died after a house fire.

Sarah Cotter, age 69, of Monroe, was killed shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 during the fire in the 100 block of Bagburn Hill Road, said Monroe Fire Marshal Bill Davin.

Firefighters responded to the fire after a passerby called reporting smoke coming from the home, the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department said.

Arriving crews encountered heavy fire on the first floor which was contained relatively quickly, officials said.

Cotter perished inside the home, they added.

There were no other civilian or firefighter injuries.

Davin reported the cause of the fire is still under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, and we thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance in rotating out crews and providing station coverage while on-scene crews contended with the hot weather and challenging conditions inside the home," the department said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Westport, CT
