MARION, Ind. — At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they spoke to the reporting party who said they heard shots and saw vehicles parked in a driveway in which they have not seen before. The caller also told police the vehicles sped away from the area.

MARION, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO