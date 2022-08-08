North Augusta man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

Richard Wayne Beach pleaded guilty last week to one count of third degree criminal exploitation of a minor. Photo courtesy of the Aiken County Detention Center

A North Augusta man has pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Richard Wayne Beach, 49, of North Augusta, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to a 2019 release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Beach was arrested on March 12 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's office, with help from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service.

He was charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Beach was prosecuted by Wilson's office.