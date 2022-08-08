ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TB83m_0h9IlFKI00
Richard Wayne Beach pleaded guilty last week to one count of third degree criminal exploitation of a minor.  Photo courtesy of the Aiken County Detention Center

A North Augusta man has pleaded guilty to one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Richard Wayne Beach, 49, of North Augusta, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He was accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to a 2019 release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Beach was arrested on March 12 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's office, with help from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service.

He was charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Beach was prosecuted by Wilson's office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Augusta, SC
Crime & Safety
City
North Augusta, SC
State
South Carolina State
Aiken Standard

Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken

A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway

Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sexual Exploitation#Violent Crime#U S Secret Service#Beach
Aiken Standard

Aiken County public schools start Monday. Are you ready for the first day of school?

Students with Aiken County Public School District start back to school Aug. 15, and students can expect some changes. Over the summer the Aiken County Board of Education revised its cellphone policy for students. In agenda notes from the July 12 meeting, where the board members approved the second reading of the policy change, it says the school board finds that using personal communication devices during the school day can have a harmful effect on test security, classroom instruction, student punctuality, personal student privacy, the ability of school officials to maintain discipline generally and maintaining order during times of emergency.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County football jamboree canceled due to weather

Football Friday nights will have to wait another week. For the third consecutive year, Aiken County did not have a preseason high school football jamboree. This year's edition, scheduled for Friday night at Silver Bluff High School, was called off hours before kickoff due to unsafe field conditions after rain throughout the day.
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Aiken Standard

Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School

The comedian who wore a South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds T-shirt in “Stranger Things” will be participating in another fundraiser. This event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20, the day after his comedy show, and will be held at South on Whiskey, said comedian Adam Murray. The event will be catered by JC's Seafood and will benefit the high school's booster club.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

The Kitchen Palace in Aiken offers Caribbean, soul food

Robin Michelle Key is a woman who faces both trouble and prosperity with clear vision and a smile. She has to be. She opened a restaurant during the pandemic, after all. The former Philadelphia native has been running The Kitchen Palace at 1084 Reynolds Pond Road with her husband James Barnett since April 11, 2020.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County P.E. teachers gather to learn about pickleball

A group of physical education teachers spent Tuesday morning learning about one of the fastest growing sports in the world: pickleball. Mo Garcia, the head professional pickleball player at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, led the demonstration recently on a court inside the activities center. Several regular pickleball players also provided instructions during the demonstration.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Column: Start of school, football marks end of summer

Not really. My calendar says fall officially begins Sept. 22, and the temperatures will probably feel like summer for the next month. But with Aiken County public schools beginning classes Monday, and my annual trip to the beach in the books, summer feels complete. Another harbinger of fall – football...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Football Fridays return with prep jamborees

At long last, it's high school football jamboree season in Aiken County. Aiken County's jamboree, canceled in 2020 and '21 due to COVID-19 concerns, is back on the schedule and will finally make its return to Silver Bluff High School on Friday night. The reigning Class AA Lower State champions...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
184
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy