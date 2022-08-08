Read full article on original website
252-unit workforce housing development proposed on Ann Arbor’s west side
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works for a large-scale workforce housing development on Ann Arbor’s west side. Indianapolis-based developer The Annex Group unveiled preliminary plans this week for 252 apartments on a 4.38-acre site at 2050 Commerce Drive, across from Hillcrest Apartments between Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Township Board Approves Andelina Farms Site Plans
The Saline Township Board of Trustees worked through their August agenda in forty-five minutes at their meeting on Wednesday evening. Their business included the approval of the L-4029 tax rates for 2022 as well as the approval of the MI Home site plans for Phase II and III of the Andelina Farms development.
Contaminated former gas station site near Ann Arbor could see new development
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The environmental cleanup of a former gas station just outside Ann Arbor is part of developers’ plans to bring more commercial space to the property at the intersection of Carpenter and Packard roads that has sat vacant for nearly a decade. A redevelopment proposal for...
plymouthvoice.com
Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space
Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
Water tower on former Gelman Sciences site near Ann Arbor slated for demolition
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A water tower that has long marked the former Gelman Sciences, Inc. complex just outside Ann Arbor, the source of toxic pollution spreading for decades in local groundwater, is coming down. A demolition company specializing in the dismantling of water towers is seeking permits for the...
HometownLife.com
Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility
The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with least home inventory in Ann Arbor area
Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
13 communities remain under boil water advisory after water main break
DETROIT, MI – Thirteen communities remain under a boil-water advisory after authorities discovered a break in a major water main that distributes drinking water. Great Lakes Water Authority, or GLWA, said Saturday, Aug. 13, that these communities are under the advisory: Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, city of Imlay, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, city of Rochester, city of Romeo, Shelby Township, Washington Township.
nbc25news.com
13 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
Demolition paves way for 5-story hotel coming to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI — The building that formerly housed Ann Arbor’s Relax Station at the northwest corner of First and Huron streets downtown is no more. A demolition crew reduced the structure to rubble Wednesday, Aug. 10, paving the way for a new five-story hotel to begin rising in its place.
See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
Boil water advisory in effect for 13 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 13 metro Detroit communities and now includes the city of Romeo, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is...
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Say ‘yes’ to silent disco on Ann Arbor’s Main Street this Friday
ANN ARBOR – Dance and express yourself during a silent disco on Main Street between 6-10 p.m. on Friday. As one of the Say Yes Fest events planned this month, the disco will include 300 headsets and music curated by DJs from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit. There will also be street art, performances and surprises, according to the social media event.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
