Ann Arbor, MI

thesalinepost.com

Saline Township Board Approves Andelina Farms Site Plans

The Saline Township Board of Trustees worked through their August agenda in forty-five minutes at their meeting on Wednesday evening. Their business included the approval of the L-4029 tax rates for 2022 as well as the approval of the MI Home site plans for Phase II and III of the Andelina Farms development.
SALINE, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space

Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Plans roll forward with proposed Westland marijuana facility

The quest for Westland to become a major destination in the marijuana industry took another step this month. A third marijuana business, this one planned on the north side of Cherry Hill west of Newburgh, recently received recommendation from the city's planning commission for a special land use and site plan.
WESTLAND, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with least home inventory in Ann Arbor area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

13 communities remain under boil water advisory after water main break

DETROIT, MI – Thirteen communities remain under a boil-water advisory after authorities discovered a break in a major water main that distributes drinking water. Great Lakes Water Authority, or GLWA, said Saturday, Aug. 13, that these communities are under the advisory: Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, city of Imlay, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, city of Rochester, city of Romeo, Shelby Township, Washington Township.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

13 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See crews tear down former University of Michigan admin building piece-by-piece

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews from Adamo Detroit began demolition work this week on the University of Michigan’s Fleming Administration Building. A large Caterpillar excavator with a demolition jaw attachment could be seen crushing and removing the the structure at 503 Thompson St. piece-by-piece Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12. Water cannons and misters sprayed the site down as rubble tumbled from the six-story building.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 13 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 13 metro Detroit communities and now includes the city of Romeo, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Say ‘yes’ to silent disco on Ann Arbor’s Main Street this Friday

ANN ARBOR – Dance and express yourself during a silent disco on Main Street between 6-10 p.m. on Friday. As one of the Say Yes Fest events planned this month, the disco will include 300 headsets and music curated by DJs from Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Detroit. There will also be street art, performances and surprises, according to the social media event.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
