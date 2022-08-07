Patsy Ann (McVey) Campbell 84, of Granite City Illinois passed away on August 9, 2022, at St Clair Hospital Fenton Missouri. Pasty was born July 15, 1938, to Perry and Mary (Merrill) McVey in Portland Oregon. She married Vernon Campbell on June 15, 1958, and they divorced in 1987. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, she was employed at the Military Personnel Record Center in St Louis Missouri. She co-owned and operated a Janitorial Service in the 80’s-90. She worked as a Personal Assistant with the Department of Rehabilitation and Addus Home Care until she retired in 2016.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO