A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Mallory-Welch, Piazza, Nunez Entries For Edwardsville Arts Fair Show Creativity
EDWARDSVILLE - This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-24. The artists featured here are Jennifer Mallory-Welch of Jacksonville, Eliza Piazza of Evansville, Ind., and Cristina Nunez of Columbia, MO. Artist Name: Jennifer...
Superior Chiropractic & Rehab Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to celebrate Superior Chiropractic & Rehab's new office in Glen Carbon. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Bench/Plaque Dedicated: Marvin "Preach" Webb Will Never Be Forgotten In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Marvin “Preach” Webb will never be forgotten in the City of Edwardsville. On Friday, Preach had a bench featuring a plaque inscribed in his honor dedicated to him with a strong group of family and friends in attendance. City officials believe the bench and plaque will...
Judges Help Students Prepare For School Year
EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Martin Mengarelli and Judge Maureen Schuette from the Third Judicial Circuit coordinated efforts in the circuit to participate in a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges and the Illinois Judges Association to help a local organization’s students prepare for success in the 2022-2023 school year.
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
Patsy Ann (McVey) Campbell
Patsy Ann (McVey) Campbell 84, of Granite City Illinois passed away on August 9, 2022, at St Clair Hospital Fenton Missouri. Pasty was born July 15, 1938, to Perry and Mary (Merrill) McVey in Portland Oregon. She married Vernon Campbell on June 15, 1958, and they divorced in 1987. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, she was employed at the Military Personnel Record Center in St Louis Missouri. She co-owned and operated a Janitorial Service in the 80’s-90. She worked as a Personal Assistant with the Department of Rehabilitation and Addus Home Care until she retired in 2016.
Annual Olden Days Festival Back Better Than Ever On August 27 and 28 In Dow
DOW - The Annual Olden Days Festival is back better than ever and set for Saturday, August 27, 2022, and Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 23946 State Highway 3, in Dow, IL. The Olden Days Festival was held last year in 2021, and it was the first year back after the COVID-19 Pandemic. It was very successful, but organizers believe this year will be spectacular.
EAC Hosts New Exhibit - "Out and About" Banner Contest
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center has an upcoming exhibit set for the DeToye Student Gallery - "Out and About" Banner Contest. The exhibit dates are now until September 9 and there is a reception in the EAC Gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. About the Exhibit:. “Still...
One Hospitalized With Burns, More Than 200 First Responders Battle Interco Blaze
MADISON - One employee is reportedly hospitalized with burns after a warehouse fire at Interco - a Metaltronics Recycler - near the World Wide Technology Raceway on Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, no first responders were injured at the scene and two buildings have been reported destroyed in the terrible blaze. Cars...
Multiple Units Battle Massive Blaze At Interco In Madison
MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents...
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
City Of Edwardsville's New East Fire Station Will Prioritize Efficiency, Safety
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville's newest fire station will include environmentally efficient innovations and be built in the heart of Edwardsville’s growing eastern corridor. The $5.1 million East Fire Station will be located on nearly 2 acres of land the city purchased last year on the north...
South Roxana Police Arrest Godfrey Man On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
SOUTH ROXANA - On Monday, August 8, 2022, the South Roxana Police Department Sgt. Lewis Haines attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic-related offenses, when the driver fled from the traffic stop, a short pursuit took place that ended at Madison and Illinois 111. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Missouri. This is the second Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding case the South Roxana Police Department filed in two days through the State's Attorney’s Office.
IDOT Announces Lane Closure On Westbound and Eastbound Lanes Of I-70 Between I-55/70/270 Interchange
TROY – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announces a lane closure in both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between I-55/70/270 interchange and IL 4, beginning on Friday, August 12, 2022, weather permitting. The westbound lane will be closed on August 12 at 9:00 am and the eastbound lane will be closed on August 13 at 5:00 a.m.
Granite City Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge After Alleged Attack
GRANITE CITY - At 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a disturbance occurring at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave., Granite City. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located two victims that had been battered and the suspect, who was still on scene at the residence.
