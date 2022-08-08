ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com

Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart, Starting Quarterback Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first depth chart of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky, as expected, is currently the team's starting quarterback. First-round pick and former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, meanwhile, begins at the No. 3 spot on the team's quarterback depth chart. The experienced Mason Rudolph is currently the team's backup.
The Gaston Gazette

What Gastonia, Shelby-area high school football teams have biggest home-field advantage?

Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach.  But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby take control now, we can’t even slow down, we don’t like to go out. Welcome to my house,” Sosebee posted to his Twitter page on Aug. 4, utilizing FloRida’s...
Yardbarker

Pelicans reportedly still pursuing trade for disgruntled Nets star Kevin Durant

One NBA team is doing a “never tell me the odds.”. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in trading for crabby Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Winfield notes that the Pelicans have several high-upside youngsters to offer as well as the remaining draft capital that they received from the trading of ex-stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
CBS Sports

Jameis Winston expected to miss a few days after Saints QB 'tweaked' his foot in practice

Jameis Winston is expected to miss a few days of practice after the quarterback left New Orleans' session on Monday after he suffered a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. The injury is reportedly not serious, but Winston will not play in the preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday. Allen said Monday that Winston "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.
Woods Hoops

Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight Issues

It’s no secret that Zion Williamson has been one of the most hyped and disappointing players that we have seen in a very long time, between averaging 27 points per game to being sidelined for very long stints it was very apparent that Zion was facing some issues with his weight, but this looks like it will no longer be a problem.
