Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach. But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby take control now, we can’t even slow down, we don’t like to go out. Welcome to my house,” Sosebee posted to his Twitter page on Aug. 4, utilizing FloRida’s...

CLEVELAND, NC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO