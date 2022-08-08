Read full article on original website
Who Owns the Mega Millions Lottery? Jackpot Is Over $1 Billion
After no winner was crowned for the Mega Millions jackpot on July 26, the winnings have jumped to $1.02 billion as of July 27. The next drawing will be on July 29 at 11 p.m. EST. This jackpot is one the largest ever for Mega Millions. So, who owns the Mega Millions lottery and who funds these jackpots?
Experts: What To Do With Your Money if You Win the Lottery
Winning a life-changing amount in the lottery, whether it's six figures on a scratch-off ticket or megamillions in the Powerball drawing, could give you the financial freedom you desire. Pay off all...
Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email
July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
How to Bet on the Mega Millions Lottery: The Ultimate Guide
The Mega Millions lottery is one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. It is played in all fifty states as well as in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada and Mexico.
If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens
No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
Raising Cane’s owner purchases 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets for his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot sits at an estimated $810 million and that has a lot of people scrambling to buy a ticket, including Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves.
Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing
Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
Mega Millions Jackpot: How To Play, Where To Buy Tickets And Where The $810 Million Ranks
Ever dreamed of winning more than $800 million? If the answer is yes, a $2 Mega Millions ticket might be among the items you purchase Tuesday. What Happened: Mega Millions is one of two big jackpot games done by multiple states and territories in the U.S. The jackpot has not...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
Raising Cane's Spends Another $100K on Mega Millions Tickets for Employees: 'We Decided to Try Our Luck Again'
Raising Cane's is trying again to win the lottery for their employees. After not hitting the Tuesday's jackpot with their $100,000 investment, the fast food company is hedging their bets once again dropping another $100,000 on Mega Millions tickets for the second time this week. "Our crew members were so...
As Mega Millions lottery reaches $790M, here's how to stay safe and secure if you win
The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has reached $790 million — the lottery board’s third-largest jackpot in its 20-year history. The jackpot will likely surpass this amount by the next drawing on Tuesday evening, July 26. As players pick their numbers in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the...
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winners Tuesday. Here's how to play
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is over $1 billion after no one won the top prize Tuesday night. Friday night's drawing is listed at $1.02 billion, making it the third time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. ...
Mega Millions jackpot is third largest ever. Here's how to play and how much you could win
Ricky Patel expects that lottery fans will swarm his Woodlawn Market in Jackson Township in advance of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. Why wouldn't they? “Everybody knows this is the lucky lottery store,”...
Fast food founder doubles down and drops another $100,000 on lottery tickets, again promises to share winnings with employees
The Mega Millions payout now stands at $1.1 billion.
History of the lottery
From Roman emperors to U.S. Founding Fathers, lotteries have played an integral part in society throughout the world.
