ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Michigan man thought his $139K lottery win was scam email

July 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he won a $139,221 prize from the Michigan Lottery, despite believing that the initial email notifying him of his victory was a scam. The 32-year-old man from Oakland County, Mich., chose to remain anonymous, but said on Thursday that the money "couldn't have come at a better time."
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
MarketRealist

If You Take the Lottery Annuity and Die, Here's What Happens

No one won the Mega Millions drawing on July 26, so now the jackpot is over $1 billion. It’s the fourth-largest grand prize in the history of the U.S. lottery. As consumers rush out to buy tickets for the next drawing on Friday, July 29, many have already spent the money in their heads or are trying to decide whether they’ll take the lump sum or the annuity. If you take the lottery annuity and die, what happens to the rest of the money?
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Federal Trade Commission#Texas Lottery Scams#Louboutin#The Texas Lottery
Outsider.com

Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
IRS
CNN

History of the lottery

From Roman emperors to U.S. Founding Fathers, lotteries have played an integral part in society throughout the world.
LOTTERY
B93

B93

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy