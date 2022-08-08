Read full article on original website
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
95.5 FM WIFC
Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Chucks Lose, Rafters Roll On
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers’ “Do The Right Thing” Tour Stops in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Tony Evers kicked off his re-election tour with a stop at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau Friday. Evers wasted no time criticizing Tim Michel’s, the Republican nominee for governor, calling his policies on things like abortion, marriage equality, education and gun control divisive and out of touch. “My opponent wants to essentially bulldoze our public schools, and take the money,” said Gov. Evers. “He said he’s going to give it to private schools across the state of Wisconsin, destroying our public school system.”
95.5 FM WIFC
United Way begins back-to-school drive
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – United Way of Portage County hosted their campaign kick-off to raise support for yearly projects on Thursday night. This time of year, the focus is on back-to-school drives. The event took place at Pfiffner Pioneer Park, highlighted with live music, a t-shirt cannon, and...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
95.5 FM WIFC
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
95.5 FM WIFC
Vruwink Resigns as Rhinelander City Administrator
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The City Administrator position in Rhinelander is turning over once again. Zach Vruwink is resigning from the post to take a new job with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. He’ll begin the new position in October, and between now and then will help recruit his replacement.
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
cwbradio.com
Woman Facing Charges After Attempting to Steal From Marshfield Walmart
A woman is facing charges in Marathon County Court after attempting to steal over $100 worth of items from the Marshfield Walmart. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, around 11pm on Saturday, August 6th. Wood County Dispatch received a report that a 39-year-old Marshfield female was in Walmart with a male individual.
