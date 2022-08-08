ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gas prices drop to $2.38 for an hour in Fort Myers

For one hour on Thursday, drivers enjoyed paying $2.38 per gallon for gas in Fort Myers. While prices have dropped recently, they were even lower a year ago. A Sunoco gas station located at 2241 Park 82 Drive dropped the price for a gallon of gas to $2.38. Some drivers who saw the deal thought it was too good to drive by. Catherine Finning says the deal definitely took a burden off her shoulders, given prices rising in a variety of areas.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard and they said...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Business
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Naples, FL
Traffic
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Cape Coral, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Business
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
WINKNEWS.com

New technology raises homes to avoid flooding during hurricanes

A new technology called High Tide Home System raises homes to avoid severe flooding during hurricanes. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Scattered storms expected Saturday

The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bubble curtain defending against blue-green algae in Cape Coral

Divers are installing a defense system against blue-green algae Thursday in Lee County to prevent another serious outbreak like in 2018. The blue-green algae threat in Cape Coral is being defended by a bubble curtain in the Plato Canal. The barrier created by the bubble curtain will deflect any blue-green algae from entering the canals.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Price Drop#Oil Markets#Linus Business#Business Economics#Aaa#Eia
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect

Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WINKNEWS.com

Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot

Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction

Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers

The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy