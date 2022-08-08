Read full article on original website
Gas prices drop to $2.38 for an hour in Fort Myers
For one hour on Thursday, drivers enjoyed paying $2.38 per gallon for gas in Fort Myers. While prices have dropped recently, they were even lower a year ago. A Sunoco gas station located at 2241 Park 82 Drive dropped the price for a gallon of gas to $2.38. Some drivers who saw the deal thought it was too good to drive by. Catherine Finning says the deal definitely took a burden off her shoulders, given prices rising in a variety of areas.
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore
The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard and they said...
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
New technology raises homes to avoid flooding during hurricanes
A new technology called High Tide Home System raises homes to avoid severe flooding during hurricanes. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few...
Scattered storms expected Saturday
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Your Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours,...
Bubble curtain defending against blue-green algae in Cape Coral
Divers are installing a defense system against blue-green algae Thursday in Lee County to prevent another serious outbreak like in 2018. The blue-green algae threat in Cape Coral is being defended by a bubble curtain in the Plato Canal. The barrier created by the bubble curtain will deflect any blue-green algae from entering the canals.
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral
Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
Sanibel City Manager sets the record straight after Facebook post creates rumors about police force
The City of Sanibel is having to defend itself against rumors that it wants to disband its police department in favor of using services from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, the city released a letter written by City Manager Dana A. Souza addressed to residents and communities.
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect
Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
Increase in Adderall prescriptions makes medication hard to find for parents
Just as the new school year is getting underway, there is a scramble to find some of the most common ADHD medications. Pharmacies in Southwest Florida are having a tough time meeting the demand and it’s putting another layer of stress on parents. Mom Donna Donassaint is prepping for...
City of Fort Myers discusses selling old firehouse to Bruno’s of Brooklyn
The owners of a local restaurant want to purchase an old firehouse from the City of Fort Myers to convert it into an Italian eatery and market. Bruno’s of Brooklyn has proposed buying the property at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Central Avenue for $450,000.
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction
Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers
The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
Early voting begins in Lee and Collier counties
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
Couple spends time helping animals at CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation in Sanibel
A couple spends their time helping animals at CROW Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in Sanibel. Joan and Jim Bajeck have been flying high together for 49 years. “So much dedicated to the environment, it just drew us right to it,” said Jim. The Bajecks first got together...
FGCU Water School studying toxicity of airborne blue-green algae
Blue-green algae is a toxic issue no one wants to see in Southwest Florida waters. Now, FGCU is receiving thousands to help study the airborne toxins released by the algae. Its toxins pose a risk to sea life and to people around it. The school spent $83,000 to buy a...
