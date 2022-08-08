ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Merge News

The current Ethereum Mainnet will merge with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system. This will mark the end of proof-of-work for Ethereum and the full transition to proof-of-stake. The Merge will reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by ~99.95%.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

3 trends that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining

Trends can tell a lot about where an industry has come from and where it’s going. When Bitcoin first launched in 2009, individuals were mining Bitcoin from their laptops, and I personally was mining Bitcoin from a few mining rigs set up in my dorm room. We didn’t know that we’d have to be concerned about things like energy consumption at scale, hardware suppliers, and maximizing operational efficiency in massive data centers. But as Bitcoin mining grew and scaled, trial and error provided opportunities to learn and create new innovations to help the industry grow.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Siacoin creator Skynet to keep operating despite announced shutdown

Siacoin’s (SC) parent company, Skynet Labs, has announced that it will shut down operations after failing to raise sufficient funds in its latest funding round. However, this decision will not affect the Skynet platform, which will continue to operate, and all users’ files will remain on the platform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Modular Design#Infrastructure#Video Game
cryptoslate.com

Developers write code to protect NFT projects from the ‘Aoki Curse’

Azuki developer Cygaar_dev has jokingly written code that would prevent Steve Aoki from buying NFT projects — to avoid the “Aoki curse.”. In an August 10 tweet, the Azuki developer told NFT project owners who are tired of seeing Aoki buy into their projects and the floor price dropping to add the code to their contract.
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

The founders of LunarCrush on how the community creates price

To some, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies are synonymous with technical analysis. To others, technical analysis is nothing more than an illustration of community-driven passion. After spending countless hours on technical analysis only to find themselves using Twitter as a source for trading, Joe Vezzani and Jon Farjo decided it...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bear market cycles see long-term holders capitulate and then accumulate

Determining the length of a market cycle requires looking at the past behavior of its participants. When it comes to Bitcoin, there are two major currents that change the direction of its price movements — long-term holders (LTHs) and short-term holders (STHs). Long-term holders are defined as addresses that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
cryptoslate.com

Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B

Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Kraken report explores what’s superior — PoW or PoS

A study by Kraken took a deep dive into the Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanisms to discover neither was ‘better’ than the other, but each had unique characteristics that can bolster specific types of blockchain protocols. The report examines PoW and PoS consensus...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Zipmex enables up to $153 worth of ETH withdrawals

Zipmex, the lender that had halted customer withdrawals on July 20, is allowing customers to access and withdraw up to 0.08 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $153 at the time of writing, starting Aug. 11. The firm will transfer the ETH tokens from the users’ Z wallets, used to earn...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum

Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins

One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy