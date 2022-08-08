Read full article on original website
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
Wildlife Advocates Suing Federal Officials Over Controversial Gray Wolf Hunting Law
The latest in the gray wolf saga sees the Center for Biological Diversity and Humane Society of the United States suing for a final answer on controversial hunting laws. Both groups are asking Montana’s U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy to order federal officials to make a final decision – and they’re doing so via lawsuit. Alongside fellow wildlife advocates, officials from both organizations resorted to suing Tuesday after the federal government missed a crucial deadline. And protections for gray wolves across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains hang in the balance.
