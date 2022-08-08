[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 5.]. In The Resort, director/actor Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) aimed to make us “feel all of the formless stuff while the form was taking shape.” Sinclair plays Oceana Vista owner Alex in the series, in addition to directing Episodes 1 through 4. He caught up with TV Insider about his time on the Peacock dramedy, explaining how he and creator/writer Andy Siara (Palm Springs) collaborated to help this vacation mystery unfold. Siara also chatted with TV Insider about all things Episode 5, streaming now, breaking down how its plot poses the questions that were answered in Episode 4. Trippy, we know.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO