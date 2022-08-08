Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Here's What Netflix's "The Sandman" Cast Looked Like At The Beginning Of Their Careers Vs. Now
Basically, Netflix's The Sandman cast is filled with acting legends and some amazing newcomers.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
tvinsider.com
Will ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Continue After ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale?
In 2008, viewers were introduced to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Then, in 2015 came Better Call Saul, the prequel focused on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman. And in 2019, fans got El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. With Saul ending its six-season run on August 15, there is, of course, the question of whether this is it for that world.
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
tvinsider.com
‘The Resort’ Team Break Down Alex’s ‘Time Travel’ and More in Episode 5
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resort Episode 5.]. In The Resort, director/actor Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) aimed to make us “feel all of the formless stuff while the form was taking shape.” Sinclair plays Oceana Vista owner Alex in the series, in addition to directing Episodes 1 through 4. He caught up with TV Insider about his time on the Peacock dramedy, explaining how he and creator/writer Andy Siara (Palm Springs) collaborated to help this vacation mystery unfold. Siara also chatted with TV Insider about all things Episode 5, streaming now, breaking down how its plot poses the questions that were answered in Episode 4. Trippy, we know.
tvinsider.com
‘Last Light’: First Look at Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt in Peacock Drama (PHOTOS)
Matthew Fox is back on TV in a series that finds him (again) fighting to survive, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at him, Joanne Froggatt, and more in Peacock’s Last Light. The series, premiering on September 8, is based on Alex Scarrow’s novel of the same...
tvinsider.com
‘The Late Show’: Jon Batiste Exiting as Bandleader After 7 Years (VIDEO)
It’s the end of an era for The Late Show as Stephen Colbert announced on the Thursday, August 12 episode that long-time bandleader Jon Batiste is leaving the show after seven years. “We’ve been so lucky to have a front-row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven...
tvinsider.com
‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Boss Talks Pushing the Boundaries of the Universe
In this six-episode anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, the latest of AMC’s Dead spinoffs, new characters — in different locations — try to survive in the zombie-infested world. The first installment takes viewers on a road trip with lonely Doomsday prepper Joe (Terry Crews). He...
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Brings the Franchise Back to Life
Breathing new life into a franchise that even a die-hard (pardon the puns) horror fan like myself has grown weary of, as casts scatter and tiresomely odious human antagonists keep obscuring the zombie-scape, Tales of the Walking Dead is a welcome reminder that less can be more. I’ve seen four...
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Friendship at the Center of ‘GOT’ Prequel (VIDEO)
House of the Dragon — with its massive fire-breathing beasts, epic storytelling, glorious sets and costumes, and eye-popping special effects — will immerse viewers deep in a fantasy world. But at the heart of this prequel to Game of Thrones, set two centuries earlier than the HBO hit,...
tvinsider.com
‘Major Crimes’ Turns 10: Where’s the Cast Now?
A decade ago now — on August 13, 2012 — TNT’s police procedural The Closer ended and the spinoff Major Crimes began, with Mary McDonnell’s Sharon Rayder taking over for Kyra Sedgwick’s Brenda Leigh Johnson as head of the Major Crimes Division and many stars of The Closer reprising their LAPD roles on the new show.
tvinsider.com
‘A League of Their Own’: D’Arcy Carden on How Greta Took Her Out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’
Prime Video is putting a spin on Penny Marshall’s beloved classic A League of Their Own as it tells a broader story of women playing professional baseball in the 1940s. Helping bring some of the fresher elements of this story to life is D’Arcy Carden‘s Greta, a flirty and vivacious young player who strikes up an early connection with Abbi Jacobson‘s Carson. “This was not in my wheelhouse,” Carden admits of the role. “I tend to play a lot of goofy weirdos, and that’s what feels like home to me.”
tvinsider.com
‘Evil’ Season 3 Finale Sneak Peek: David Learns About Problems in Kristen’s House (VIDEO)
Kristen (Katja Herbers) may think her plumbing problems have been fixed, but when her neighbor has some problems, she finds out what she doesn’t know in the Evil Season 3 finale, dropping on August 14 on Paramount+. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “The Demon of the End,”...
tvinsider.com
‘Mankind,’ ‘Loot’ Finale and ‘Memorial’ on Apple, Prime Video’s New ‘League,’ ‘CMT Summer Camp,’ Campy ‘Celebrity Drag Race’
A tense Season 3 finale of the space-race drama For All Mankind leads a busy Friday for Apple TV+, including the season finale of the Maya Rudolph comedy Loot and the premiere of the harrowing Hurricane Katrina docudrama Five Days at Memorial. Prime Video revisits the beloved ’90s movie A League of Their Own with a series that delves deeper into gender and race prejudice. Country quartet Little Big Town performs for CMT’s Summer Camp. And campiness reigns when nine celebrities don drag to compete in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Air Without Ad Breaks on Disney+
As Dancing With the Stars prepares for its big streaming debut on Disney+ this fall, fans can look forward to a new format as the show goes ad-free on the platform. Yes, the long-running competition show will air undisrupted by commercials in its new home, according to TV Line. Season 31 of the reality show will look a little different as the entire run will be free of ad breaks. Disney+ doesn’t currently feature commercials, but beginning on Thursday, December 8 the streamer will launch its ad-supported tier known as Disney+ Basic.
tvinsider.com
‘Walking Dead’ Anthology, Life of Princess Di, Season Finales (‘Westworld,’ ‘Grantchester’), ‘South Park’ Concert
The Walking Dead spawns an anthology of stand-alone vignettes set in the zombie apocalypse. An HBO documentary relives Princess Diana’s turbulent life in the public spotlight. Among series signing off in the late midsummer: HBO’s Westworld, PBS’ Grantchester, Starz’ P-Valley and more. South Park marks its 25th anniversary with a raucous concert from Colorado’s Red Rocks Park.
tvinsider.com
‘Ted Lasso’: Nick Mohammed on When He Found Out Nate Would Break Bad
Ted Lasso is all about the underdogs and among the show’s greatest underdog stories has been that of waterboy-turned-coach Nate Shelley. Nick Mohammed‘s character took a turn to the dark side in Season 2, but Mohammed’s performance earned him his second Emmy nomination for the series and deservedly so. While he may have been one of the most-hated characters by the end of the second season — for betraying former mentor Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and team AFC Richmond — there’s plenty to admire about Mohammed’s portrayal which sees the former sidekick transform after gaining some power.
tvinsider.com
‘Outlander’: Starz Gives Update on Potential Season 8
Outlander fans are being given an update on the possibility of a Season 8 return as production on the super-sized seventh season continues. Starz‘s President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, spoke openly with Deadline about new projects and what that could mean for the future of the fan-favorite franchise. While Busby didn’t confirm another season is set in stone at the network, she did comment on the importance of the Outlander franchise which is growing with the order for Blood of My Blood.
tvinsider.com
Quinta Brunson Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. TV
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has inked a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group, according to Variety. Brunson, who first gained prominence for her self-produced Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date, had her breakout in 2021 with her hit ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, which is produced by Warner Bros. TV in association with 20th Television. Last month, she became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category at the Primetime Emmys for her work on the series.
