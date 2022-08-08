Read full article on original website
Ethereum spikes 12% following completion of Goerli testnet merge
Ethereum’s (ETH) Goerli testnet completed its merge with the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in the early hours of August 11. Goerli is one of the most active Ethereum testnet. The merge was completed around 1:45 UTC after Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) exceeded 10,790,000. The testnet merge started on August 4...
Research: The Merge is causing a divergence between Ethereum and Bitcoin SOPR
The overall market sentiment is usually determined by looking at long-term market behavior. However, while zooming out can put current market conditions into a much better perspective, sometimes the most solid gauge of the market’s position lies in the middle. SOPR and its value in market analysis. The Spent...
How to improve the user experience of DeFi to break away from the traditional banking system
Speaking to Red from Harvest, CryptoSlate’s Akiba explores the UX improvements that need to be put into place to allow mass adoption of DeFi. Harvest is looking to collaborate with other DeFi tools and protocols to create a better user experience for users to help keep them safe and better review the DeFi landscape.
The biggest UX challenges for web3 and creating an “atomic” experience with crypto wallets
Brian Norton of MEW (MyEtherWallet) speaks to CryptoSlate’s Akiba about the need to improve the user experience of web3 in order to create mass adoption. Brian talks about UX, signing transactions, multichain wallet management, and much more in this insightful interview from the first Ethereum wallet to hit the market after its launch.
Kraken report explores what’s superior — PoW or PoS
A study by Kraken took a deep dive into the Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanisms to discover neither was ‘better’ than the other, but each had unique characteristics that can bolster specific types of blockchain protocols. The report examines PoW and PoS consensus...
South Korea double downs on crypto regulation, arrests 3 people over illegal trading biz
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will hasten the process of reviewing the current bills on crypto regulation, South Korea’s Edaily reported on Aug. 11. FSC chairman Kim Joo-Hyun told South Korea’s National Assembly that the new crypto regulation would adopt a balanced approach that ensures investors’ protection and market innovation.
Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B
Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
Siacoin creator Skynet to keep operating despite announced shutdown
Siacoin’s (SC) parent company, Skynet Labs, has announced that it will shut down operations after failing to raise sufficient funds in its latest funding round. However, this decision will not affect the Skynet platform, which will continue to operate, and all users’ files will remain on the platform.
Zipmex enables up to $153 worth of ETH withdrawals
Zipmex, the lender that had halted customer withdrawals on July 20, is allowing customers to access and withdraw up to 0.08 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $153 at the time of writing, starting Aug. 11. The firm will transfer the ETH tokens from the users’ Z wallets, used to earn...
Decentralized exchange dYdX blocks user accounts associated with Tornado Cash
Decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX confirmed it had blocked customer accounts associated with Tornado Cash to comply with U.S. sanctions. dYdX has a compliance provider that helps flag addresses linked to illegal activities. At the instance of the sanction, dYdX blocked several accounts flagged by the compliance provider. “Many accounts were...
Ethereum leads the charge against Bitcoin, rising 61% since June — Flippening price target at $3,750
Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin ahead of The Merge in September, with the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap rising 61% against Bitcoin since June. The below chart shows the price of Ethereum against Bitcoin since 2018. ETH has finally passed the 0.077 BTC level not seen since January 2022; now just 12% off a 4-year high.
MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum
Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins
One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
Developers write code to protect NFT projects from the ‘Aoki Curse’
Azuki developer Cygaar_dev has jokingly written code that would prevent Steve Aoki from buying NFT projects — to avoid the “Aoki curse.”. In an August 10 tweet, the Azuki developer told NFT project owners who are tired of seeing Aoki buy into their projects and the floor price dropping to add the code to their contract.
