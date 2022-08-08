ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum spikes 12% following completion of Goerli testnet merge

Ethereum’s (ETH) Goerli testnet completed its merge with the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in the early hours of August 11. Goerli is one of the most active Ethereum testnet. The merge was completed around 1:45 UTC after Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) exceeded 10,790,000. The testnet merge started on August 4...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Samsung Electronics#Galaxy#Smart Phone#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Theta Labs#Cnet#Mou#Korean#Digital Plaza#Nfc
cryptoslate.com

Kraken report explores what’s superior — PoW or PoS

A study by Kraken took a deep dive into the Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanisms to discover neither was ‘better’ than the other, but each had unique characteristics that can bolster specific types of blockchain protocols. The report examines PoW and PoS consensus...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

South Korea double downs on crypto regulation, arrests 3 people over illegal trading biz

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will hasten the process of reviewing the current bills on crypto regulation, South Korea’s Edaily reported on Aug. 11. FSC chairman Kim Joo-Hyun told South Korea’s National Assembly that the new crypto regulation would adopt a balanced approach that ensures investors’ protection and market innovation.
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B

Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Siacoin creator Skynet to keep operating despite announced shutdown

Siacoin’s (SC) parent company, Skynet Labs, has announced that it will shut down operations after failing to raise sufficient funds in its latest funding round. However, this decision will not affect the Skynet platform, which will continue to operate, and all users’ files will remain on the platform.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
cryptoslate.com

Zipmex enables up to $153 worth of ETH withdrawals

Zipmex, the lender that had halted customer withdrawals on July 20, is allowing customers to access and withdraw up to 0.08 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $153 at the time of writing, starting Aug. 11. The firm will transfer the ETH tokens from the users’ Z wallets, used to earn...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Decentralized exchange dYdX blocks user accounts associated with Tornado Cash

Decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX confirmed it had blocked customer accounts associated with Tornado Cash to comply with U.S. sanctions. dYdX has a compliance provider that helps flag addresses linked to illegal activities. At the instance of the sanction, dYdX blocked several accounts flagged by the compliance provider. “Many accounts were...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptoslate.com

MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum

Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins

One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Developers write code to protect NFT projects from the ‘Aoki Curse’

Azuki developer Cygaar_dev has jokingly written code that would prevent Steve Aoki from buying NFT projects — to avoid the “Aoki curse.”. In an August 10 tweet, the Azuki developer told NFT project owners who are tired of seeing Aoki buy into their projects and the floor price dropping to add the code to their contract.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy