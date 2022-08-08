ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died following a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Another person was injured in the incident with police telling NBC News that close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. was wounded but is stable and recovering in hospital.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
International Business Times

Louisiana, Florida Shootings This Week Leave 4 Dead, Including 1 Suspect

Two separate shootings in Florida and Louisiana this week resulted in the deaths of four people. A man, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Hunter, barged into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that was taking place Monday night at the offices of the nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap, CBS 12 reported. Hunter then...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
mmm-online.com

These are the best and worst states for healthcare

Rhode Island has the best healthcare system in the U.S. while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report released Monday. The study analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on more than 40 metrics, including healthcare cost, average monthly insurance premiums, access, physicians per capita and patient outcomes.
Field & Stream

Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana

On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
Phys.org

'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi

For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
US News and World Report

The Best States to Have a Baby

Many parents agonize over where they will raise their children and perhaps rightfully so: according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, some states are better than others when it comes to childrearing. Massachusetts topped the report’s list of the best states to have a baby, receiving...
McKnight's

Arizona tops list of nation’s ‘best’ nursing homes: poll

A popular rating website says Arizona’s high nursing home quality scores and sheer number of facilities help make it the best state in the US for long-term care in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Idaho and Missouri followed in the ratings as a close second and third, respectively,...
