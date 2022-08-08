Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
The FADER
Rapper JayDaYoungan shot and killed in Louisiana
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has died following a shooting in his hometown of Bogalusa on Wednesday, police have confirmed. Another person was injured in the incident with police telling NBC News that close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. was wounded but is stable and recovering in hospital.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Narcity
Thousands Of People Moved To Florida Just Before COVID Hit & They Came From These 15 States
With its beaches and great weather all year round, the Sunshine State seems like a great place to move to. Despite being the least affordable state to live in now, Florida is at the top of the list of many Americans looking for a new place to call home. To...
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
International Business Times
Louisiana, Florida Shootings This Week Leave 4 Dead, Including 1 Suspect
Two separate shootings in Florida and Louisiana this week resulted in the deaths of four people. A man, identified as 49-year-old Quinton Hunter, barged into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting that was taking place Monday night at the offices of the nonprofit organization Bridge the Gap, CBS 12 reported. Hunter then...
This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Arkansas
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
mmm-online.com
These are the best and worst states for healthcare
Rhode Island has the best healthcare system in the U.S. while Mississippi has the worst, according to a WalletHub report released Monday. The study analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on more than 40 metrics, including healthcare cost, average monthly insurance premiums, access, physicians per capita and patient outcomes.
Illinois Bowfisherman Arguably Has the Most Bizarre Harvest of the Year: A Mature Capybara
In what was an usual sight to say the least, a bowfisherman in Illinois brought home an unexpected catch from his fishing trip. While bowfishing in Randolph County, the man harvested a mature capybara – the world’s largest rodent. Capybaras are huge rodents that are native to South...
Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana
On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
No charges expected in fatal dog attack
A tragic case of a woman attacked and killed by her dog is not expected to bring charges against anyone. 88-year-old Joan Cafflel was killed by the dog in her apartment near Arville and Pennwood Tuesday morning.
Phys.org
'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi
For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
biztoc.com
From Mississippi to Kentucky, these are the 7 states with the least credit card debt
The U.S. total surpassed $1 trillion at the start of 2022. WalletHub used TransUnion data to obtain the median credit card balances of individuals in all 50 states. With this number and monthly credit card payments of those in each state, WalletHub figured out the amount of time it would take to pay off the debt.
US News and World Report
The Best States to Have a Baby
Many parents agonize over where they will raise their children and perhaps rightfully so: according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, some states are better than others when it comes to childrearing. Massachusetts topped the report’s list of the best states to have a baby, receiving...
New York struggling to accommodate surge in migrants as Texas begins busing them to the city
More migrants continued arriving in New York City Wednesday, a day after city officials took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants detained at the border to the city as part of his campaign to draw attention to the influx of migrants crossing from Mexico.
McKnight's
Arizona tops list of nation’s ‘best’ nursing homes: poll
A popular rating website says Arizona’s high nursing home quality scores and sheer number of facilities help make it the best state in the US for long-term care in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Idaho and Missouri followed in the ratings as a close second and third, respectively,...
